Little Big Town and JOURNEY to Headline The American Express® 2025 Concert Series, January 17th-18th at PGA WEST

The artists for this year’s The American Express® Concert Series are sure to get our fans excited for an incredible weekend,” — Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express®

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Expresshas announced that GRAMMY Award-winners Little Big Town and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees JOURNEY will headline the 2025 Concert Series, slated for Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th following the conclusion of play on the PGA WEST Stadium Course driving range. Daily tickets are now on sale for the 66th annual The American ExpressPGA TOUR Golf Tournament, taking place January 16th-19th at PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club.Little Big Town will perform on Friday, January 17th. The GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning country vocal group consists of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook. They first entered the music scene more than two decades ago and have gone on to release 11 studio albums, the most recent of which was this year’s warmly received The Christmas Record. Their discography includes 24 hit singles, including the chart-toppers “Pontoon” and “Better Man,” plus the top-10 hits “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Little White Church,” “Tornado,” “Day Drinking,” and “Girl Crush.”JOURNEY will take the stage on Saturday, January 18th. Since forming in 1973, the band has earned 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums. Their Greatest Hits album has been certified 15 times-Platinum, elevating JOURNEY into the elite club of Diamond-certified sellers. In 2017, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and their hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” was declared the biggest song of all time by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Other classic JOURNEY hits include “Open Arms,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Wheel in the Sky.”“The artists for this year’s The American ExpressConcert Series are sure to get our fans excited for an incredible weekend, solidifying the tournament as one of the most entertaining events on the PGA TOUR,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. “We’re thrilled to welcome Little Big Town and JOURNEY to the desert. This is a great opportunity to introduce classic rock and country music fans to top-tier golf, while giving our golf fans the chance to experience these world-renowned artists.”Daily tickets are now available at www.theamexgolf.com •• Grounds ($60 - $99 per day): Includes admission to tournament grounds and all public venues January 16th-19th, and GA section for Friday and Saturday concerts.•• Clubhouse ($125 - $150 per day): Includes admission to all public venues January 16th- 19th, GA section for Friday and Saturday concerts, as well as access to the PGA WEST Stadium Clubhouse.•• Premium Club Presented by Apollo ($200 - $275 per day): Includes admission to tournament grounds and all public venues January 16th-19th, GA section for Friday and Saturday concerts, as well as admission to the open-air Premium Club venue on the famous 17th hole “Alcatraz” at PGA WEST, which includes complimentary lunch, hosted beer and wine.•• Champions Club Presented by Wealthspire ($375 - $475 per day): Along with admission to tournament grounds and all public venues January 16th-19th, includes admission to a private, climate-controlled venue on the 18th Green of the Stadium Course at PGA WEST with a hosted breakfast, lunch, snacks and all-day full bar*. Guests also receive daily preferred parking and admission to the concert VIP viewing area, presented by SoFi that includes complimentary beverages on Friday and Saturday.American ExpressCard Members receive a 20% discount on all tickets. Children 15 and under can access the tournament grounds free with paid adult admission, excluding access to hospitality. For more information , please visit https://www.theamexgolf.com/tickets/ * Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Drink responsibly.***ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESSFounded in 1960, The American ExpressGolf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. Held annually at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club, the tournament showcases exceptional talent while supporting local charities through various initiatives. Since its inception, the event has generated over $66 million in charitable contributions. Past champions include inaugural winner Arnold Palmer, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Fred Couples, and the 2024 champion Nick Dunlap — the first amateur to win the event and the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Follow The American Expresson Facebook ( www.facebook.com/theamexgolf ), X (@TheAmexGolf), and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf). Visit www.theamexgolf.com for more information.ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.ABOUT PGA TOURBy showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM.

