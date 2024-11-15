OSCE gathers expert network to discuss the full range of security challenges facing the region

The OSCE Troika convened the second Annual Meeting of the Expert Network on the OSCE on 11 and 12 November. The Network was launched in November 2023 in Skopje by the OSCE 2023 Chairpersonship of North Macedonia and former Secretary General Helga Schmid. The Network gathers experts, academics and think tanks from various participating States and aims to serve as a point of consultation and dialogue on the three dimensions of the OSCE.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament of Finland Pekka Haavisto opened the Expert Network Event with a keynote speech on the topic Perspectives on European Security past, present and future, underlining the continued relevance of the OSCE acquis and their relevance for the future.

“The idea of comprehensive security is more important than ever. To address the security challenges of today, a whole of society response is needed,” Haavisto said.

The two-day event provided a platform for experts, officials and policy planners for substantial policy dialogue on trends and scenarios from across the OSCE region, focusing on lessons from the past and preparing for the future.

Discussions focused on a broad range of topics, including the importance of OSCE field operations’ work with local communities and civil society, the role of the Mediterranean region in European security, and the relevance and efficacy of OSCE’s different tools in addressing different stages of the conflict cycle.

During the concluding panel, representatives of the delegations of Finland, Malta and North Macedonia, representing the OSCE Troika, reflected on the challenges faced by the OSCE today and possible paths to address them.

Conclusions and recommendations from the event will be provided to OSCE participating States. They will also inform the work of the Expert Network on the OSCE in the upcoming year.

The OSCE Troika was established at the Helsinki Summit in 1992 to bring continuity to the Organization's leadership. It is a format of co-operation between the present, previous and incoming Chairpersonships.