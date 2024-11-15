OSCE regional seminar promotes development of green energy in Central Asia

Representatives of environmental and energy ministries and institutions from five Central Asian countries shared best practices in green energy transition at an OSCE-organized regional seminar that took place on 14 and 15 November 2024.

The seminar, hosted by the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, was held in a hybrid format, with students and professors of the Energy Institute attending in-person, while other participants and experts joined online.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat initiated the seminar to provide a platform for regional expert-level dialogue and to facilitate the exchange of best practices in integrating renewable energy sources into energy projects, promoting green technology development, and reducing carbon footprints.

In his message to the seminar participants, John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, referred to the 2013 Kyiv Ministerial Council Decision on “Improving the environmental footprint of energy-related activities in the OSCE region”, which stated that “the responsible and sustainable management of natural and energy resources can improve the environment, curb climate change, boost economic growth and contribute to security and stability.”

International and national experts explored challenges and opportunities related to the use of renewable energy sources (RES) in green energy production. Discussions focused on green hydrogen as a fuel of the future, the link between climate and green energy and the impact of hydrogen on the environment and climate.

“Expanding the use of green technologies, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and diversifying energy sources are essential for ensuring security and stability in Central Asia and across the OSCE region,” underscored MacGregor.

“I am convinced that this seminar will offer new perspectives in tackling emerging opportunities and challenges in the energy sector,” he added.

The seminar also provided insights into solar thermal system and highlighted the green resource potential of solar energy. Participants exchanged views on autonomous houses as significant consumers of green energy.