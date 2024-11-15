Submit Release
Post COP16 analysis: From biodiversity commitments to action

Speakers

Alexandre Antonelli, Director of Science Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, Professor Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences University of Gothenburg.

Charlotta Sörqvist, CBD chief negotiator for the Swedish delegation and Chair of Working Group 1, Senior Adviser, Division for Natural Environment, Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, Government Offices of Sweden.

Pernilla Malmer, Senior advisor SwedBio, expert in the Swedish delegation to COP16 and co-chair for the contact group on the COP16 agenda item on issues related to Indigenous Peoples and local communities’ participation.

Jennifer Tauli Corpuz, Kankana-ey Igorot indigenous people in the Philippines, Lawyer and Senior Global Policy and Advocacy Lead at Nia Tero. Negotiator and expert of the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB)

Ashanapuri Hertz, Programme Officer SwedBio

Jesica López, Researcher, BECC, Centre for Environmental and Climate Science, Lund University.

Bulimo Peter, Project Co-Coordinator of Youth4Nature’s INUKA Project, Kenya

Moderator: Stephen Woroniecki, Forest, Climate and Livelihood Research Network – Focali, & Principal Scientific Officer, WWT

