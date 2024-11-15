MICE statistics for the first three quarters of 2024

MACAU, November 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events rose by 29.8% (+232) year-on-year to 1,011 in the first three quarters of 2024, corresponding to 94% of the figure in the same period in 2019 (1,075). MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in Macao were estimated at approximately MOP4.48 billion in the first three quarters, up by 5.4% from the same period in 2023 (MOP4.26 billion).

A total of 943 meetings & conferences were held in the first three quarters of 2024, an increase of 30.2% (+219) year-on-year; the number of participants grew by 12.7% to 136,000. Number of exhibitions totalled 40, down by 4 year-on-year; the number of attendees dropped by 21.7% to 856,000. The exhibitions attracted 4,680 exhibitors and 28,295 professional visitors, which showed respective year-on-year decreases of 0.7% and 9.2%; besides, 50.1% of the exhibitors and 53% of the professional visitors were non-locals, up by 1.4 percentage points and 8.5 percentage points respectively. Number of incentives went up by 17 year-on-year to 28, and the number of participants rose by 16% to 12,000. In the first three quarters, the total number of MICE participants & attendees fell by 18% year-on-year to 1,003,000, dragged down by the fall in the number of exhibition attendees.

Analysed by subject, the majority of the events held in the first three quarters were centred on "Commerce & Management", at 409 (40.5% of total); events about "Information Technology" (108), "Tourism" (108) and "Medical & Health" (97) accounted for 10.7%, 10.7% and 9.6% of the total respectively.

In the third quarter of 2024, number of MICE events grew by 16.7% (+43) year-on-year to 300. Total number of participants & attendees totalled 521,000, down by 4.8% year-on-year. MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in Macao amounted to about MOP2.02 billion in the third quarter, down by 17.3% from the same quarter of 2023 (MOP2.44 billion) but up by 36.4% when compared to the second quarter of 2024 (MOP1.48 billion).

There were 276 meetings & conferences in the third quarter, an increase of 19% (+44) year-on-year. Meanwhile, number of exhibitions went down by 6 to 14, with 1,685 exhibitors and 9,178 professional visitors. Number of incentives was 10, up by 5 year-on-year.