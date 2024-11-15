Delegation from Macao Union Hospital visits UM to explore cooperation

MACAU, November 15 - A delegation led by Lei Wai Seng, deputy director of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Macao Union Hospital), visited the University of Macau (UM) and was warmly received by Ge Wei, vice rector of UM. The two parties had in-depth discussions on research collaboration, with the hope of promoting research and technological innovation in basic and clinical medicine.

Ge said that the establishment of the University of Macau–Macao Union Hospital Joint Research Centre for Clinical Medicine will leverage the strengths of both institutions to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. He also expressed hope that both parties will work together and leverage their complementary strengths. Lei gave an overview of the Macao Union Hospital and its development direction, and looked forward to strengthening the partnership between the two institutions. Chuxia Deng, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) and Lu Jiahong, deputy director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS) introduced the delegation to the academic and research achievements of FHS and ICMS respectively.

During the meeting, both parties also discussed how to explore more collaborative projects, particularly in developing joint programmes, creating internship and career opportunities for students, fostering research collaboration between UM scholars and Macao Union Hospital doctors, as well as organising symposiums and retreats.

The delegation also visited the University Gallery, FHS core facilities, and ICMS laboratories. They highly praised UM’s campus facilities and research development.

UM representatives who also attended the meeting included Shen Hanming, associate dean of FHS; Chen Xiuping, assistant director of ICMS; Henry Kwok Hang Fai, head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences of FHS; and Zheng Ying, head of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of FHS.