MoonPay Launches Fiat Balance Feature for Instant Zero-Fee Crypto Transactions

MOONPAY BALANCE

Experience a brand new way to transact with MoonPay Balance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonPay has announced the launch of MoonPay Balance, a new feature designed to enhance flexibility and streamline cryptocurrency transactions.

This update allows users to fund their accounts with a fiat balance and buy, sell or swap crypto on MoonPay with zero fees* and some of the highest approval rates in the industry.

With MoonPay Balance, users can:

- Top Up: Deposit funds into their account using a preferred payment method.

- Buy Crypto: Instantly purchase from a selection of over 50 cryptocurrencies.

- Withdraw Funds: Transfer funds back to a bank account or supported payment method at any time.

Additionally, the new feature enables users to sell cryptocurrency back into their MoonPay Balance for future transactions or withdrawals. This innovation brings fiat balance functionality—previously exclusive to centralized exchanges and traditional fintech platforms—to the decentralized ecosystem, offering a best-of-both-worlds solution. Users can now enjoy the convenience of centralized exchanges while maintaining control of their crypto assets.

Features and Benefits

- Zero Fees: MoonPay Balance transactions, including withdrawals, are free of MoonPay fees.*

- Instant Payments: Fast transaction speeds with minimal wait times.

- High Approval Rates: Improved success rates for buying and selling crypto.

- Flexibility: Support for various payment methods, including SEPA, Faster Payments, and Open Banking.

MoonPay Balance is already integrated with key partners, including Phantom, Uniswap, and Bitcoin.com, broadening its reach within the decentralized finance ecosystem.

*While MoonPay does not charge fees for Balance transactions, standard ecosystem and network fees may apply.

Legal Disclaimer:

