No-Code Propels Central Asian Automotive Giant into a New Era of Efficiency

Astana Motors speeds up operations with 60,000 automated processes launched daily

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum freedom, announced that Astana Motors, Kazakhstan's fourth-largest company, has achieved significant operational improvements and enhanced customer experience through the implementation of Creatio's no-code platform.Astana Motors is a key player in the automotive industry, encompassing retail and service sectors. It is one of the largest companies in the region, and it represents 16 prestigious automotive brands across 30 dealership centers, employing 5,200 people.As the company continued to expand, it faced challenges with fragmented digital systems, inconsistent data management, and manual processes. These inefficiencies began to impact customer relationships and order processing, ultimately resulting in customer attrition.To address these challenges, Astana Motors partnered with Creatio and its implementation partner, Banza, to unify all key processes on the Creatio no-code platform. This large-scale digital transformation project has revolutionized operations across the entire dealership network.The implementation of the no-code platform has led to significant improvements in Astana Motors' operations, customer service, and internal processes. The company has seen enhanced efficiency in document management, streamlined sales and marketing processes, and optimized internal services including HR and IT support."Creatio platform is the technological foundation of our business. The system is very flexible, allowing not only the automation of various departmental workflows but also the integration of related processes into a unified digital environment." - Timur Takabaev, Director of Digital Development at Astana MotorsAstana Motors' success story demonstrates the power of no-code technology in driving innovation and improving both operational efficiency and customer experience in the automotive industry.To read the full story of success, follow this link About Astana MotorsSince 1992, Astana Motors has been a key player in Kazakhstan's automotive industry, encompassing retail and service sectors. The company operates two manufacturing plants producing both passenger and commercial vehicles and is the official distributor for prestigious brands including Hyundai, Subaru, BMW, MINI, Jaguar, and Land Rover, among others.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.About BanzaBanza is a leading Ukrainian IT company, vendor, and top partner of Creatio. Leveraging a unique synergy of advanced technologies, low-code process management, and extensive industry experience, Banza empowers businesses to seamlessly implement digital transformation and drive innovation.

