Sample Preparation Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.54% to reach US$7,760.027 million by 2030

The sample preparation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% from US$6,792.415 million in 2025 to US$7,760.027 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sample preparation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7,760.027 million by 2030.Sample preparation is the process in which objects, information or specimens are carefully and methodically prepared for analysis to acquire information and make conclusions. In so doing, the process also ensures improvement in terms of the correctness and consistency in subsequent analyses by using samples that are truly representative of the whole population. Transformation, preservation, and collection are the three key stages in this method. Several benefits are accrued when preparing a sample, such as lowering bias possibility and ensuring fair data collection representing well the population under study, with improved instrument performance and fewer interferences during analysis.Further, the primary driver of market growth is expected to be the continued technological advancement in specimen preparation and collection. For instance, a next-generation whole blood collection and extraction kit for DNA was created in October 2022 by Thorne HealthTech, Inc. and GenTegra. Thorne and GenTegra will work together to produce new products by combining Thorne’s collection device with GenTegra’s proprietary active chemical protection technologies, thus achieving a higher ROI with less.R&D costs.Extending the range of sample preparation methods for different types of sequencing will lead to expansion in the market. The procedures vary depending on the kind of sequencing being done and because sample preparation takes into account the use of technology. For example, compared to other sequencing types, target sequencing requires less sample input. Amplicon sequencing and hybridization capture are the main methods.Moreover, the need for more varied sample preparation protocols is arising according to the rising volume of sequencing data being produced. For instance, in October 2022, 10x Genomics and Oxford Nanopore Technologies inked a pact to jointly launch a comprehensive sequencing solution that supports full-length isoform single-cell and spatial sequencing". The goal of the partnership is to enable highly accessible devices to have an integrated sample preparation process that is streamlined for sequencing. Therefore, it is expected that the solution will enhance the resolution of the outcome and process high-yield whole genome sequencing data in hours instead of days.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sample-preparation-market The sample preparation market, by product, is divided into four types- Instruments, consumables, sample preparation kits, and other products where instruments are further segmented into sample preparation workstations/systems, liquid handling systems, extraction systems, and other instruments. End-users purchase instruments infrequently because they have a longer lifespan and are more expensive than consumables. Incorporating precise quality instruments is crucial for end users in order to remove any potential interfering contamination from the sample.Throughout the projection period, it is expected that the players' growing innovation in their product offerings will support the market share of instruments. For instance, In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an elaborate computerized mechanism that prepares chromatography samples. This is seen as the pioneer in its sector as it extracts and centers contents from firm and wet samples using only one machine. By using the product, the process of manually moving a walk-away sample into a vial workflow is eliminated.The sample preparation market, by application, is divided into four types- Proteomics, genomics, epigenomics, and others. A surge in the overall growth rate is anticipated from companies in the genomics applications market implementing more strategic initiatives. For instance, Bionano Genomics, Inc. and Hamilton announced in June 2022 that they were working together to develop a product that would extract and isolate Ultra High Molecular Weight DNA as the first step in the sample preparation workflow. The optical genome mapping process makes use of long string vantage. The development of personalized treatment through genomics research is one of the main forces behind this application.The sample preparation market, by end-user, is divided into four types- Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, laboratory diagnostics, and others. The value chain encompassing several domains, such as clinical trials, manufacturing and quality assurance, quality control, discovery and development, and therapeutic research, now includes sample preparation as an integrated component. Therefore, improvements in collection techniques should make the end users' preparation process easier.The North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the sample preparation market during the forecasted period. Since the US is one of the largest markets for biopharmaceuticals, the region's significant market share in North America can be attributed to the research and development that occurs there. North America is forecasted to have a significant proportion of the sample preparation market on account of complex healthcare system, extensive R&D activities, engagement in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, tough regulation, increased focus on personalized medicine and diagnostics, collaboration, projects aimed at preserving biological material, advancement of technology, more investments in life science studies, and competitive climate.The research includes several key players from the sample preparation market, such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina, Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA), Danaher Corporation, Roche, Perkinelmer, Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Qiagen N.V.The market analytics report segments the sample preparation market using the following criteria:• By Producto Instruments• Sample Preparation Workstations/Systems• Liquid Handling Systems• Extraction Systems• Other Instrumentso Consumableso Sample Preparation Kitso Other Products• By Applicationo Proteomicso Genomicso Epigenomicso Others• By End Userso Pharmaceuticalso Biotechnologyo Laboratory Diagnosticso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Others• Companies Profiled:o Agilent Technologies Inc.o Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.o Illuminao Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA)o Danaher Corporationo Rocheo Perkinelmer, Inc.o Norgen Biotek Corporationo Qiagen N.VExplore More Reports:• Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tissue-diagnostics-market • Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/companion-diagnostics-cdx-market • Thyroid Function Test Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-thyroid-function-test-market

