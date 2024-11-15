Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2008227

TROOPER: Benjamin Emerson                       

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-917-1819

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 @ 2345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Chad Bidwell                                     

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 14, 2024, at approximately 2345 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to the report of a potentially impaired operator on Province Street in Richford, VT. The operator was identified as Chad Bidwell (43) of Johnson, VT. During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Bidwell was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Bidwell was transported to the St Albans State Police Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 15th, 2024 at 1300 Hours

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached





Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

