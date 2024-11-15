St Albans Barracks / DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008227
TROOPER: Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-917-1819
DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 @ 2345 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Chad Bidwell
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 14, 2024, at approximately 2345 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to the report of a potentially impaired operator on Province Street in Richford, VT. The operator was identified as Chad Bidwell (43) of Johnson, VT. During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Bidwell was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Bidwell was transported to the St Albans State Police Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 15th, 2024 at 1300 Hours
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.