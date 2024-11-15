St Albans Barracks / DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A2008227 TROOPER: Benjamin Emerson STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-917-1819 DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 @ 2345 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street, Richford, VT VIOLATION: DUI #3 ACCUSED: Chad Bidwell AGE: 43 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 14, 2024, at approximately 2345 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to the report of a potentially impaired operator on Province Street in Richford, VT. The operator was identified as Chad Bidwell (43) of Johnson, VT. During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Bidwell was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Bidwell was transported to the St Albans State Police Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court for the above charge. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: November 15th, 2024 at 1300 Hours LODGED: No BAIL: N/A COURT: Franklin County District MUG SHOT: Attached







Trooper Benjamin Emerson Vermont State Police – St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05468 (802) 917-1819

