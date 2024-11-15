Gauteng Health on Disney dream room at Pholosong Regional Hospital bringing hope and healing to young patients

According to the World Health Organization playing and positive stimulation play a key role for children’s recovery after they incur injury. This has promted Pholosong Regional Hospital in partnership with Disney Company Africa and Reach For A Dream to unveil a Disney Dream Room at the institution.

A vibrant space where young patients can experience joy, play, and comfort, the Disney Dream Room is designed to help children heal emotionally and mentally during their hospital stay.

For children like three-year-old little Njabulo, who is recovering from a car accident, and little Omphile a one-year-seven-month-old burn patient, the Disney Dream Room is a place to escape from the challenges of treatment. Here, they can play, explore, and just be children.

Pholosong Hospital’s pediatric unit, with 35 beds for cases like trauma, orthopedics, ear, nose & throat, and infant care, admits over 1000 children each year. The play room will offer these young patients a comforting space to uplift their spirits during treatment.

Mkhulu Selepe, the Gauteng Department of Health’s, Acting Chief Operating Officer, on Wednesday, 13 November, expressed gratitude for the partnership. “As we unveil this Disney Dream Room, we are taking a significant step towards nurturing the souls of our young patients, providing them with an environment that promotes healing through happiness.”

The room features interactive tools and engaging designs, helping children stay physically active and mentally resilient while receiving care.

Acting CEO at Pholosong Regional Hospital, Dr. Hlomile Mlahleki, said, “The Disney Dream Room represents a milestone in our commitment to child-friendly healthcare. This space will empower our young patients to face their medical challenges with courage and hope.”

This dream room unveiled at Pholosing Hospital on Wednesday is an addition to the other one launched at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in May last year, where young patients in the Pediatric Cardiology and Pulmonology Clinic finds joy and comfort in a healing space.

