MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: World Diabetes Day commemoration

Programme Director,

Minister of Health and Deputy Minister of Health in absentia Tshwane Executive Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya;

Tshwane MMC for Health, Cllr Tshegofatso Mashabela; Ward 49 Councillor, Cllr Matome Mashapa;

Acting Tshwane District Health Services Chief Director, Mr Modise Makhudu; Gauteng Department of Health COO, Mr Mkhulu Selepe;

Community leaders, Partners, representatives from World Health Organization and National Department of Health,

Most importantly community members from Hammanskraal.

Dumelang, Sanibonani, a good morning to all.

Today’s commemorative programme to mark World Diabetes Day here in Hammanskraal is an opportune time to address one of the critical issues affecting the health of millions of people across our province and nation at large — non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with a special focus on diabetes.

The World Health Organisation is observing this day under the theme, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” which underpins the commitment to reducing the risk of diabetes, and ensuring that all people who are diagnosed with diabetes have access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable and quality treatment and care.

In South Africa we have adopted the theme: “Diabetes and Wellbeing,” which focuses on raising awareness around diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), supporting healthier lifestyle choices and encouraging early screening to prevent severe health complications.

The Growing Burden of NCDs in Gauteng

Programme director, in Gauteng, the rise of NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and obesity has reached a critical point. Our hospitals and clinics are experiencing a growing demand for treatment related to these conditions, and the rising statistics are a call to action. Our mission to improve the prevention, diagnosis and management of NCDs has never been more urgent.

Last year alone, Tembisa Tertiary Hospital reported over 1,250 new stroke patients, the highest number among our provincial hospitals. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital followed closely, with 1,069 and 755 new stroke cases, respectively. These rising numbers are not exclusive to the mentioned hospitals, Tshwane-based facilities such as Jubilee District Hospital and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital are also feeling the impact. These numbers, alongside increasing diabetes cases, highlight the urgency of our mission to prevent, manage, and treat these conditions.

Promoting Healthy Lifestyles: Start with a Walk

This morning, we began our event with a community walk. This was a powerful symbol of our commitment to promoting healthy living. Walking is one of the simplest forms of exercise. It is a reminder that anyone, at any age, can take small steps toward a healthier life. I want to commend everyone who joined us for this walk, and I encourage all of you to continue incorporating physical activity into your daily routines. Physical exercise plays a vital role in managing and preventing diabetes and other NCDs by controlling blood sugar levels, enhancing cardiovascular health, and boosting overall well-being.

Preventing Lifestyle Diseases Through Healthy Living

Programme director, the rise in NCDs is largely due to lifestyle factors. These are things that we have the power to change. The choices we make today about our health will determine our future. I urge everyone to prioritise healthy habits:

Nutrition: A balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, can protect us from a host of health problems. Reducing sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats is essential in managing and preventing NCDs.

Exercise: Engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity each day. Walking, cycling, or any form of movement can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes and improve mental well-being.

Avoiding Tobacco and Alcohol: Say no to smoking and limit alcohol consumption, as these substances increase the risk of NCDs and complicate treatment.

By embracing these lifestyle changes, we can significantly reduce our risk of developing diabetes and improve our quality of life.

Encouraging Treatment Adherence for a Healthier Life

For those diagnosed with diabetes or other NCDs, adhering to treatment is crucial. Staying on prescribed medication, attending regular medical check-ups, and following healthcare providers' advice can prevent complications like heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and other complications.

I applaud everyone here who has taken control of their health by managing their condition responsibly. Your commitment not only helps you lead a healthier life but also serves as an inspiration to others in your community.

Gauteng's Interventions and Commitment

Programme director, as the Gauteng Department of Health, we are committed to supporting communities in the fight against NCDs:

Through our health programs, we provide community-based screenings, making it easier for people to check for diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. If you are here and have not screened, I want to encourage you to interact with our healthcare workers who are ready to provide you with valuable information and screening services.

Our healthy living awareness campaigns like Corner-to-Corner and Wellness Wednesday’s promote education on NCD risk factors and emphasise the importance of healthy lifestyle choices. We are now bringing healthcare services at your doorstep as we do not want to leave anyone behind.

Our public health facilities continue to improve access to essential screenings and treatments, ensuring that individuals receive the care they need.

However, government efforts alone are not enough. We need community leaders, faith- based and traditional leaders, families, and individuals to join us in creating a culture of healthy living.

This year’s theme, “Diabetes and Wellbeing,” resonates deeply with the journey we are on. It reminds us that managing diabetes goes beyond merely controlling blood sugar levels, it’s about supporting every aspect of a person’s health and life. Well-being encompasses the physical, mental, and social dimensions, recognising that each one of us deserves to live a balanced, fulfilling life, even when facing a chronic condition.

The theme highlights that with the right support, people living with diabetes can lead healthy, productive lives. By ensuring access to care, encouraging lifestyle changes, and building supportive communities, we can transform the way diabetes and other non- communicable diseases are managed. Let us use this day to renew our commitment to holistic health – well-being for every individual, family, and community across Gauteng and South Africa.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has made today’s event possible, the healthcare workers, organizers, and partners dedicated to raising awareness and supporting our communities. To everyone here, I encourage you to take the messages of today to heart. Together, let us walk the path to wellness, embracing physical activity, good nutrition, and positive health practices.

By working together, we can overcome the burden of diabetes and other NCDs, creating a healthier Gauteng and South Africa for generations to come.

Food-borne illness outbreak

Programme director, as I conclude it is important that we reflect on the outbreaks of food borne illnesses currently impacting on communities across the country. This matter of public health concern has already seen many young lives lost and many others receiving medical treatment at health facilities.

We demonstrated recently during COVID-19 the power of collective and individual actions to tackle head on any issue that threatens our lives and livelihoods. The current situation requires a multi-stakeholder approach and a greater level of cooperation among sectors to society to ensure that we do not lose any more lives.

Government across all three spheres working with civil society and communities is implementing a comprehensive approach involving stricter regulations, better enforcement of existing laws, and increased public awareness about the potential dangers associated with purchasing from unregulated outlets and informal traders including the dangers of incorrectly using pesticides and rodenticides.

I want to leave you with the following tips:

Only buy perishable and nonperishable food from shops and vendors with a valid compliance certificate. The certificate must always be displayed where customers can see it or produced on request.

The shop, stall or caravan must be clean at all times.

Avoid buying food items with broken, torn or damaged packaging, including dented, bulged or leaking canned foods.

Do not buy food that is mouldy, fermented or discoloured.

Do not buy or eat food items after the use-by or sell-by date, even if it looks and smells okay. Carefully look into the packaging and if the date is not visible choose another item.

Food preparation areas must be clean and hygienic and equipment used in food preparation must be in good condition and cleaned effectively.

Whether it is at a shop or at home, ensure that pesticides (insect poison) or rodenticides (rodent poison) are applied in a manner that will not contaminate food items. Food that is contaminated with pesticides or rodenticides can result in poisoning and adverse health outcomes for people.

Government discourages citizens from using illegal and poisonous pesticides. Galephirimi or Aldicarb is not rat poison. It is lethal and should not be used at your home or shops.

To report non-compliance, call the Consumer Goods Council Hotline on 0800 041 856 or 011 355 8006 or consumer@gauteng.gov.za.

It is advisable to immediately visit your nearest healthcare facility should you or a family member present with symptoms such as vomiting, sudden chest pains, body ache or weakness, fever or foam in the mouth after eating suspected contaminated food.

Thank you.

