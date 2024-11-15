MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over agri shed and machines in Joe Gqabi, 15 Nov

In a concerted effort to stimulate rural economic development, the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) MEC, Nonceba Kontsiwe, will tomorrow (SUBS: FRIDAY 15 NOVEMBER) handover a multi-purpose shearing shed, essential agricultural tools, and sewing machines to communities in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality.

The MEC will officially handover the Rhodes Multi-purpose shearing shed a modern facility that will benefit 40 livestock farmers, enhancing their quality and quantity of their wool. During the same event, she will also handover industrial sewing machines to 15 enterprises, comprising 38 individuals, businesses and create employment opportunities.

DRDAR has prioritized infrastructure development to create an enabling environment for previously disadvantaged farmers to thrive. Since 2019, the department has invested R17.8 million in building 18 multi-purpose sheds in the Joe Gqabi District. Provincially, DRDAR has invested in 73 new shearing sheds and 81 multi-purpose sheds, contributing to increased wool production and quality.

The Rhodes shearing shed, equipped with modern facilities such as a dipping tank, portable small stock handling facilities, wool presser, sorting table, classing bins and provision of two water harvesting tanks, will significantly improve the working conditions of farmers and enhance wool quality. Before this intervention, farmers faced challenges due to poor infrastructure that affected quality of their wool quality and income.

Moreover, the handing over of industrial sewing machines aligns with the DRDAR's commitment to empowering rural women, youth, and people with disabilities. This initiative has empowered beneficiaries to start and grow their own businesses, contributing to rural livelihoods and job creation.

Since 2017, the department has supported 976 clothing and textile businesses with a total investment of R25.5 million. In the current financial year, R2.2 million has been allocated to support 103 cooperatives across the province.

Members of the media are invited to join MEC Kontsiwe as she hands over these vital tools to empower rural communities.

Details of the event:

Venue: Rhodes Agricultural Hall, Aliwal North Time: 10am

Date: 15 November 2024

