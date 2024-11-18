Alternative Family Services Joins California Family Resource Association

Alternative Family Services is paving the way to becoming a full-service Family Resource Center.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Family Services (AFS), a prominent foster family agency serving foster youth and families across Northern California, is excited to announce its membership in the California Family Resource Association (CFRA). This significant milestone supports AFS’s vision to expand its services and ultimately become a comprehensive Family Resource Center (FRC), providing essential resources and support to families in need.Family Resource Centers (FRCs) serve as community-based hubs, offering critical resources, such as food support, mental health counseling, legal aid referrals, and parenting classes. Each FRC is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of its community, addressing both immediate challenges and long-term goals to make a measurable impact on family well-being.FRCs play a crucial role in reducing risk factors associated with family separation, homelessness, and food insecurity. These centers help families build essential skills and resilience by fostering empowerment and self-sufficiency, strengthening family stability and paving the way for a brighter future.As a CFRA member, AFS is positioned to enhance its ability to support families throughout the Bay Area and Greater Sacramento regions. “Our goal is to meet families where they are and support them in ways that truly address their unique challenges,” said Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of AFS. “Family Resource Centers are more than service providers—they are community anchors that foster resilience and connection.”Membership in CFRA will enable AFS to broaden its reach, serve more families, and offer tailored services based on community needs and feedback. AFS is deepening its commitment to foster youth and families through this expansion and extending its positive impact across local communities.For more information, please visit www.afs4kids.org About Alternative Family ServicesAlternative Family Services (AFS) has supported foster children, youth, and families since 1978. AFS is a vibrant community supported by a diverse team and collaborative partnerships throughout California, offering foster care, adoption, mental health, and family services. To learn more, please visit www.afs4kids.org Contact InformationJennifer HarperDirector of Marketing and Communicationsinfo@afs4kids.org

