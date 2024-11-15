Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin Unveils Groundbreaking Comic Book, 'Na Makasi: The Discovery,' Pre-Orders November 15th

Na Makasi: The Discovery Van-De-Cruize Lampkin

A Mesmerizing Tale of Strength, Self-Discovery, and Supernatural Adventure

Everything you do, do Na Makasi” — Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and social media sensation Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated comic book, Na Makasi: The Discovery, set to debut on November 15, 2024. Available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats, this action-packed comic invites readers on an exhilarating journey into a world where ancestral legacies and modern-day struggles collide.Na Makasi: The Discovery follows Anaya, a young black woman whose world is upended when she uncovers her latent mind-reading abilities during an intense confrontation with her unfaithful boyfriend. This revelation thrusts her into a realm of inherited powers, enigmatic adversaries, and hidden family secrets. As Anaya navigates this new reality, she must harness her strength and courage to survive and uncover the true legacy of her lineage. The narrative resonates with empowerment, self-discovery, and the importance of giving your all—an idea encapsulated in the powerful mantra, “Everything you do, do Na Makasi.”Ashley’s journey to creating Na Makasi is as compelling as the story. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, in a vibrant Caribbean household, Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin was inspired by the resilience and humor of her mother and grandmother. Their influence deeply shaped her creative voice, which now echoes in her storytelling. With a career as a registered nurse dedicated to serving underserved communities, Ashley’s work is imbued with compassion and strength. Her leap into comics was fueled by her love for anime and writing, a shared passion with her husband, Blake, that brought their artistic vision to life.“I’ve always been drawn to the art and storytelling found in anime and comics,” says Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin. “Bringing Na Makasi to life felt like the perfect way to merge my creative passions while honoring my roots and sharing a powerful story of resilience.”With an engaged social media following of over 600,000 across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin plans to leverage her influential reach to promote Na Makasi: The Discovery. Known for her captivating “story time” videos that highlight the humor and heart of growing up in a Caribbean-American family, Ashley’s audience is primed to embrace this dynamic comic. Early reviews for her previous works, including Confident Sensuality and Zaila, showcase her talent for blending wit, emotion, and action.Fans can look forward to a book signing at “Get Lit Books N Things” in Moreno Valley, an event poised to bring the story to life for readers eager to dive into Anaya’s world. Additional promotional activities include exclusive content shared on her social media channels and plans for adapting Na Makasi into an anime series.Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin hopes readers will be captivated by the thrilling plot, immersive fight scenes, art style, and rich storytelling, which invite them to envision Na Makasi as an anime or live-action series.Na Makasi: The Discovery. Pre-orders will be available on November 15, 2024.For more information about the comic book and Ashley Van-De-Cruize Lampkin, please visit:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PENitatreMySoul?mibextid=LQQJ4d Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebeholderofbeauty?_t=8pvhampgnqa&_r=1 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/thebeholderofbeauty Pre-Order Book: www.dirtywordsmith.com For Story Opportunities, please contact Trevino Enterprises at (818) 302-0030 or via email:Reyna@trevinoenterprises.net or Carlosp@trevinoenterprises.net###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.