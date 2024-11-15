Governor Newsom announces appointments 11.14.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Monica Hunter, of Los Osos, has been reappointed to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2005. Hunter has been Chief Researcher at YTK since 2018. She was a Director of Research at PAST Foundation from 2007 to 2018. Hunter was Central Coast Watershed Program Manager at the Planning and Conservation League Foundation from 2004 to 2012. She was an Instructor in the Social Sciences Department at Napa Valley College in 2003. Hunter was a Research Assistant at the California SeaGrant Marine Advisory Program from 2000 to 2003. She was a Researcher at University of California, Santa Cruz in 2001. Hunter was a Consultant at Morro Bay Estuary Program in 2000. She is a Board Trustee at the Planning and Conservation League Foundation. Hunter earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Anthropology from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology from UCLA, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio, Television, and Film from California State University, Long Beach. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Hunter is a Democrat.

Celeste Cantú, of Temecula, has been reappointed to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2018. Cantú has been a University of California Master Gardener for Riverside County since 2017. She was a Founder and Facilitator with the Water Solutions Network from 2017 to 2022. She was General Manager of the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority from 2006 to 2017. Cantú was Executive Director of the California State Water Resources Control Board from 2001 to 2006. She was State Director at the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development from 1998 to 2001. Cantú was Executive Director at the Imperial Valley Housing Authority from 1978 to 1998. She was Planning Director for the City of Calexico from 1977 to 1978. Cantú is Chair of the Water Foundation Board of Directors and Public Policy Institute of California Water Policy Center Advisory Council, on the Board of Advisors for the University of California President’s Advisory Council on Agriculture and Natural Resources, and a member of Fellowship of Latinos of Water. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Planning and Policy from Yale University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Cantú is a Democrat.

Letitia Clark, of Tustin, has been reappointed to the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2020. Clark has been Chief Communications Officer and District Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations at the South Orange County Community College District since 2018 and a Member of the Tustin City Council since 2016. She was Mayor of the City of Tustin from 2020 to 2021. Clark was District Director of Public Affairs, Marketing and Government Relations at the Coast Community College District from 2015 to 2018. She was Executive Director and Community Relations Director at the American Academy of Pediatrics, Orange County from 2013 to 2015. Clark earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Emergency Management from New England College and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Public Administration from Xavier University of Louisiana. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Clark is a Democrat.

Hamid “David” Nahai, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2021 and from 1997 to 2007. Nahai has been President of David Nahai Consulting Services, Inc. and David Nahai Associates, Inc since 2010. He held multiple roles at the City of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2009, including General Manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Commission President and Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Nahai is Chair of the Los Angeles Business Council. He earned a Master of Laws degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Nahai is a Democrat.

Jayne Battey, of Half Moon Bay, has been reappointed to the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2016. Battey has been Owner of Miramar Farms since 2012. She was a facilitator for the Women in Business Program at Stanford Graduate Business School from 2013 to 2017. Battey was Director of Land and Environmental Management at Pacific Gas and Electric Company from 2009 to 2012. She was Executive Director at the Pacific Forest and Watershed Lands Stewardship Council from 2005 to 2009. Battey was President at Essex Environmental from 1988 to 2005. She was a Land Planner at Pacific Gas and Electric from 1983 to 1988. Battey earned a Master of Science degree in Urban and Regional Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications from Boston College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Battey is a Democrat.

Vivian Perez, of Holtville, has been reappointed to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2021. Perez has been Project Director at Equus Workforce Solutions since 2023, Executive Director at Raizes since 2022, and Professor at University of Phoenix since 2011. She was Health Services Manager at Planned Parenthood from 2016 to 2022. Perez was a Provider Network Consultant at Fresenius Health Partners from 2016 to 2017. She was Consulting Director at Communicate Care Alliance, Inc. from 2002 to 2015. Perez earned a Master of Public Administration degree from San Diego State University (SDSU) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from SDSU. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Perez is a Democrat.