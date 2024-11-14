Leading barrister appointed integrity watchdog

Release date: 14/11/24

Prominent Adelaide barrister Sam Abbott KC has been appointed to a key role in South Australia’s integrity framework.

Mr Abbott has been appointed Inspector, with oversight of complaints relating to the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the Office of Public Integrity and the Ombudsman.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades, Mr Abbott has worked in private practice in the fields of criminal, civil, commercial, military and appellate law.

He replaces outgoing Acting Inspector Stephen Plummer, and succeeds the inaugural Inspector, Mr Philip Strickland SC.

Mr Abbott’s appointment commences today for a period of 3 years.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Sam Abbott is a highly respected, eminently qualified member of the legal profession in South Australia.

His experience in appellate law and criminal law will no doubt hold him in good stead as he takes on this important oversight role.

I have every confidence he will take on this independent role with fairness, impartiality and diligence.

I would also like to thank both inaugural Inspector Philip Strickland and Acting Inspector Stephen Plummer for their work to date, and wish them well for their future endeavours.