Port Stanvac unlocked for new housing development

The Malinauskas Labor Government has secured agreement to support the transformation of the former oil refinery site at Port Stanvac, delivering much needed housing and unlocking a unique and beautiful part of Adelaide’s coastline for public enjoyment.

The Government will work with developer MAB and site owner ExxonMobil to create a new housing and mixed-use development with up to 3600 new homes and significant open space.

The area will be remediated and opened to the local community for recreation, lifestyle and employment opportunities.

The 230-hectare master planned precinct will include:

Approximately 3600 new dwellings including a minimum of 15 per cent affordable housing;

Approximately 40-hectares of protected coastal land;

Public beach access;

A critical link connecting the 70km coastal park shared path network;

Sporting fields;

Mixed-use precinct that includes neighbourhood-scale shopping, business, entertainment, and recreation facilities;

A comprehensive range of industrial, logistical, warehousing, storage, research, and training land uses; and

Access to the Lonsdale Railway Station.

The project seeks to create a mixed-use town centre adjacent to the Lonsdale Railway Station, to create a vibrant, walkable, and convenient neighbourhood to live and work.

ExxonMobil ceased operations at the former Port Stanvac Oil Refinery site in 2003 and has now entered a Contract of Sale with MAB.

This major development comes after Premier Peter Malinauskas met with ExxonMobil in Washington DC in May, supporting the company to proceed with plans to clean-up and develop the site.

The State Government will work with MAB and the Onkaparinga Council to put in place the planning requirements to enable a well considered master plan is delivered for the site that provides for a range of housing types, employment, shopping and public access to the coastline and beach.

Given the potential to significantly increase the population in the area, the code amendment will closely examine future transport and traffic management options, environmental studies and managing interface with existing industrial land.

Community will be consulted in 2025 on the proposed rezoning changes. Any future development applications on the site, will also include considerable community consultation.

The underutilised land at Port Stanvac has been identified in the draft Greater Adelaide Regional Plan as an opportunity for a mix of housing, innovation industries, employment areas and public space.

Its potential as an innovation hub stems from its strategic links to industry, renewable energy and transport infrastructure.

There are very few strategic infill locations remaining in Adelaide’s southern suburbs, given the geographical challenges of the coastline, rolling hills and proximity of protected McLaren Vale.

MAB anticipates first residents will be ready to move in during 2028.

For drone vision of the Port Stanvac site, an image and proposed concept image of the development click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Port Stanvac is one of the most naturally beautiful parts of Adelaide and is a once in a generation housing project.

In May this year, I met with ExxonMobil in Washington DC and shared our strong support for making this site available for public use.

Now, it’s happening.

This will deliver a great result – more homes, better amenity, and an opportunity to complete a coastal walkway – providing significant benefits to those who live to the north and south.

It will also provide a new location for South Australians to visit and enjoy our magnificent coast.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The former Port Stanvac Oil Refinery site will be transformed into a master planned precinct to provide important housing and future job opportunities.

Its strategic location between the coast and major transport routes means this will be an incredibly popular spot for a whole new community.

This will unlock much needed housing supply in the southern suburbs, which is incredibly popular but has limited strategic infill locations.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard, Member for Reynell

This proposal opens up one of the most beautiful coastal locations in South Australia.

For many years, the lovely people of O’Sullivan Beach and surrounding areas have been advocating for access to this stunning beach and for more green space and sporting fields to be opened.

I have been proud to support our local community in this and really proud that our Malinauskas Labor Government is listening and also opening up more housing opportunities for future generations.

So many people in our community talk about their desire for their kids and grandkids to be able to access a home – this is a crucial step forward in ensuring that they can.

Attributable to Alex Dighton, Labor candidate for Black

Port Stanvac represents an opportunity for future generations to live, work and play in this amazing southern suburbs location.

Importantly, for the local community there will be public access to the coast as well as sporting fields and more green, open space.

The southern suburbs needs more housing opportunities so this development will be a welcome relief for our community.

Attributable to Andrew Buxton, MAB Managing Director

We have an incredible opportunity to breathe new life into the region and open up a unique part of Adelaide’s coastline to the community.

MAB is committed to working with all stakeholders to plan and deliver a contemporary mixed-use masterplanned precinct that creates new lifestyle and employment options for the local community.

Attributable to Simon Younger, ExxonMobil Australia Chair

ExxonMobil Australia has been working with a number of parties to explore options for repurposing the former Port Stanvac refinery site.

We thank all of those stakeholders, and particularly the South Australian Government, for their assistance as we’ve worked to complete extensive remediation activities and identify options to maximise the potential reuse for this critical site.

Having entered into commercial discussions with MAB in 2023, we look forward to now finalising the sale and seeing them redevelop this site to ensure it continues to have a positive role in the Onkaparinga community.