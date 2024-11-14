Time running out to apply for 2024-25 cost of living relief with ConcessionsSA

Release date: 14/11/24

South Australians on low or fixed incomes who may be eligible for a range of household concessions for the 2024-25 financial year are encouraged to apply by 31 December 2024.

More than 215,000 households – about a quarter of all South Australian households – currently access household concessions. Support can include payments for cost-of-living, energy, water, sewerage, medical heating and cooling, and the Emergency Services Levy.

It is believed that thousands of households who are eligible to receive concessions have not yet applied. The deadline for 2024-25 Cost of Living Concession applications is 31 December 2024. Eligibility is based on circumstances at 1 July 2024. People can apply at any time for the other household concessions.

Eligible households could receive up to $1,100 in annual financial support, across the range of household concessions:

Free 24/7 public transport for more than 400,000 Seniors Card members

Permanently doubling the Cost-of-Living Concession payment this year for renters and self-funded retirees

Extending public transport concessions from 1 January 2025 to all people with a Centrelink Health Care Card

Boosting the Sports Voucher program to provide families with two $100 grants from 2025 to help cover the cost of children participating in extracurricular activities

Doubling the materials and services charge subsidy from $100 to $200 per child attending government schools from 2025

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

We know that many low or fixed-income households are doing it tough with the rising cost of living. This might be older South Australians, families, single parents or people with a disability.

Our government has invested significantly in concessions to ensure those who need relief with the cost-of-living are able to access it.

We know about a quarter of households in South Australia already access the range of concessions including cost-of-living, water, energy and sewerage, but there are many more households that would be eligible.

The deadline to apply for the 2024-25 Cost of Living Concession is looming on the 31 December 2024 and I encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to fill out an application or check online or call the Concessions SA hotline to find out more.

New applicants can apply online at www.sa.gov.au/concessions or phone the Concessions SA hotline on 1800 307 758 to have an application posted.