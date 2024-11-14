Submit Release
New workers under Malinauskas Government could fill Adelaide Oval

Release date: 14/11/24

Today's jobs data shows that since the last State Election, 56,000 more South Australians are in work - Enough to fill Adelaide Oval.

South Australia’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in the month of October, to 4.2 per cent.

There are now almost 955,000 people employed in South Australia.

Of the jobs created under the Malinauskas Government, 29,000 (51 per cent) have been full-time.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1 per cent.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia’s jobs market remains strong despite a slowing national economy.

Businesses are still investing to expand operations and take on more workers.

This is good news for South Australians looking to get into work or change jobs.

