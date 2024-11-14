Bonus hours for learner drivers who train with qualified instructors

Release date: 15/11/24

Novice drivers could soon earn up to 10 bonus hours towards their required training if they train with a registered Motor Driving Instructor, improving the skills and knowledge of future drivers by adding the incentive of gaining professional tuition from the driver training industry.

Under the planned change, South Australian learner drivers will be credited with three hours of driving experience for every hour they train with a professional instructor, up to a maximum of five hours.

That means five hours of driving with an instructor will be logged as 15 hours.

The change will offer drivers an incentive to train with a qualified instructor.

Not only will this incentivise learners to complete their required minimum of 75 logged hours faster, it will also improve their knowledge and provide them with a better chance at passing the final on-road test.

The required minimum of 75 logged hours will remain and can be a combination of supervised hours with a professional instructor and a qualified supervising driver such as a parent or other qualified driver.

This change will not only help train safer drivers now and into the future, it will also support the industry and its members. Several other states have already successfully incorporated bonus logged hours.

To help the public make an informed decision about choosing an instructor, an online register will be established that will provide details of every industry member including their name and geographical service area.

It complements significant driver training reforms passed by state parliament, which will see driver training for Class C (car) licences continue to be delivered by private operators who will be required to comply with new, higher industry standards, while practical driving tests for Class C will be undertaken by government examiners. The reforms are in response to a Department for Infrastructure and Transport review into the industry that highlighted the need to strengthen standards and address instances of inappropriate and criminal behaviour.

A consultative forum will also be established with industry stakeholders including the Australian Driver Trainers Association of South Australia, the Professional Driver Trainers Association, the Get Home Safe Foundation and the RAA as part of the continued development of these regulations.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The driver training reforms are the most significant reforms that any government has made to the industry. We have recognised the importance of professional training and the role it can play in improving road safety outcomes. That is why we want to reward and encourage learner drivers who decide to train with qualified instructors.

These new planned changes will allow learners to earn up to 10 bonus hours of log book credit if they train with a Motor Driving Instructor. Not only will this help learners obtain their provisional licence faster, it will also give driving instructors the confidence knowing the State Government values their expertise.

A recent multi-staged consultation and engagement process with industry experts has highlighted the issues experienced by the driver training industry and its desire for better road safety outcomes. I am pleased to see the development of a consultative forum with the industry as we continue to listen and move forward with these important reforms.

It's pleasing to see these reforms pass parliament so swiftly, and I would like to thank Connie Bonaros, Frank Pangallo and the Greens for their support of the State Government’s legislation.

Attributable to Connie Bonaros MLC

This bill is a game-changer for driver training in South Australia, delivering a much-needed overhaul to an industry plagued by misconduct. It will help restore public trust in driver training and ultimately set the bar higher for road safety.

I am pleased to have secured the Government's commitment to establish a consultative working group, which will ensure ongoing collaboration on the finer details of these reforms.

Attributable to Frank Pangallo MLC

I welcome these much-needed reforms and I believe they will result in higher standards of driver instruction and licensed drivers on our roads.

It is an important road safety initiative.

I am pleased the Minister is also considering including first aid training as part of the process in obtaining a licence. This can only help save lives.