Governor Hobbs Announces Launch Of Semiconductor-Focused Future48 Workforce Accelerator In Phoenix

The Accelerator at GateWay Community College will offer hands-on training in semiconductor manufacturing

Phoenix, AZ - Joined by industry, education, and government leaders, Governor Katie Hobbs today announced the launch of a semiconductor-focused Future48 Workforce Accelerator at GateWay Community College in Phoenix. Once complete, the training facility will offer customized, hands-on training in support of the state’s rapidly expanding semiconductor industry. It will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and connect Arizonans to good-paying jobs in growing high-tech industries.

Leaders taking part in today’s launch include Governor Hobbs, Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson, Maricopa Community Colleges Governing Board President Susan Bitter Smith, and Maricopa Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Steven Gonzales as well as representatives from Intel and TSMC, which partnered on the facility’s design and training focus.

“From day one, my administration has been focused on putting Arizonans at the center of our booming economy, connecting them with the jobs of the future,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today we are at Gateway Community College to announce the fifth Future48 Workforce Accelerator program. This is an unparalleled opportunity for Arizonans to be job-ready for an industry that is powering the future. I am grateful to our partners at Gateway Community College and the Arizona Commerce Authority for helping us get this across the finish line.”

The semiconductor training facility is supported by a $13 million investment from the Arizona Commerce Authority, $5 million from the Governor’s Office to support the overall effort and provide wraparound support to students including child care and transportation, and $4.5 million in federal appropriations led by Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema that will support equipment acquisition and curriculum development.

“We are incredibly excited to launch Arizona's semiconductor-focused Future48 Workforce Accelerator in support of our state's booming semiconductor industry,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The accelerator represents a unique partnership between industry, academia, and government that embodies Arizona's collaborative approach to workforce development. We’re grateful to all our partners on this facility including Governor Hobbs, Maricopa County Community College District, GateWay Community College, Senator Kelly, Intel, TSMC and NXP and more.”

The facility will feature a full-size mock clean room, providing students with firsthand experience across 11 customizable modular stations. Students will learn the basics of semiconductor processing including cleaning, probing, photolithography, and automated handling while offering training in maintenance, programming, and integration techniques involving robotic applications and industry devices.

“Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment for our system,” said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, MCCCD Chancellor. “The infusion of funding into this accelerator enables us to build on the success of our current semiconductor offerings. By expanding our capacity, we can strengthen the state’s growing talent pipeline while preparing our students for high-demand, high-skill jobs.”

"The investment in this accelerator allows us to more quickly offer the latest in advanced manufacturing training, equipping students to be employable while providing necessary support services, including transportation, counseling, and tutoring to ensure success along their journey," said Dr. Amy Diaz, GWCC President.

The accelerator, which will be located at GateWay Community College’s Central City Campus, is expected to be completed by 2026.

“Intel is proud to support the Governor’s future-focused commitment to Arizona’s semiconductor workforce,” said Cindi Harper, Vice President Talent Planning and Acquisition, Intel Corporation. “With 45 years of Arizona manufacturing experience, Intel is well positioned to encourage and advance the ecosystem of innovation benefitting from today’s announcement. We applaud the efforts of the State of Arizona, the Arizona Commerce Authority, Maricopa Community Colleges, and others who are contributing to the success of this pioneering training facility.”

“When making the decision to build our advanced semiconductor manufacturing operation in the US, the ability to tap Arizona’s talent pipeline was one of the top considerations. The roles of engineers and technicians are vital to our fab operations, and collaboration with world-class higher-education institutions such as Arizona State University and the Maricopa Community Colleges is essential,” said Rose Castanares, president of TSMC Arizona. “TSMC Arizona is proud to be a supporter of Arizona’s Future48 semiconductor workforce accelerator. We look forward to continuing this work with Governor Hobbs, the Arizona Commerce Authority and many of our education partners to bolster the state’s semiconductor-ready workforce.”

Arizona’s Future48 Workforce Accelerators are supported through a $30 million investment from the ACA to build six new advanced manufacturing training facilities across the state in partnership with local community colleges. The newest semiconductor Workforce Accelerator follows the previously-announced battery accelerator launched in partnership with Pinal County and Central Arizona College, as wellasrural accelerators in Yuma and Kingman.

The Future48 Workforce Accelerators are modeled after the successfulDrive48 facilityin Pinal County. A collaboration between the ACA, Central Arizona College, Pinal County, the City of Casa Grande, and Lucid, Drive48 features multiple assembly robots and individual training rooms to prepare workers for jobs in automotive manufacturing. Since 2021, more than 2,400 students have graduated from Drive48.

