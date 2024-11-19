BoomID, a Leader in Biometric Identity Verification Solutions, Announces Appointment of Julia Valentine as Advisor

Biometrics technology bridges the gap between humanity and security, turning our unique traits into the keys that unlock a safer, smarter world.” — Julia Valentine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLA Innovation, Inc., operating as BoomID, a leader in biometric identity verification solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Julia Valentine, Managing Partner of AlphaMille, as an Advisor to the company. This strategic move comes as BoomID continues to expand its innovative palm-based biometric offerings and strengthen its leadership team to drive future growth and innovation.Julia Valentine brings over two decades of experience in technology and strategic advisory. Her deep expertise in business transformation, technology implementation, and operational efficiency will be invaluable as BoomID scales its cutting-edge biometric solutions to meet the growing demand for secure, seamless identity verification.“We are thrilled to welcome Julia Valentine to our advisory team,” said Benjamin Massin, CEO of TLA Innovation, Inc. “Julia’s vast experience in technology consulting and her deep understanding of the challenges facing organizations in multiple sectors will be a huge asset as we continue to drive innovation at BoomID. We look forward to leveraging her strategic insights to further enhance our solutions and accelerate our growth.”As an Advisor, Julia Valentine will work closely with BoomID’s leadership to help refine the company’s strategic vision, expand its market presence, and accelerate the development of new product offerings. Her expertise in technology management and advisory services will be pivotal as BoomID continues to lead the way in next-generation biometric identity verification.“I’m excited to join BoomID and help shape its future as a leader in biometric identity verification,” said Julia Valentine, Managing Partner of AlphaMille. “BoomID’s innovative use of palm-based technology offers a truly unique and secure solution for identity verification, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and success as we work to create even more value for clients across various industries.”BoomID’s palm scan technology offers a secure, efficient, and non-intrusive solution for identity verification, addressing the growing need for advanced, reliable access control systems. By leveraging biometric technology, BoomID ensures the highest levels of accuracy and security, while streamlining the verification process for organizations worldwide.“Julia’s deep experience and outstanding track record in technology advisory will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our offerings and provide even more value to our clients,” added Massin. “With her on board, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and further disrupt the identity verification space.”BoomID’s continued focus on innovation and security aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of organizations seeking secure, user-friendly solutions for identity management. Julia Valentine’s appointment further strengthens the company’s leadership as it drives toward its next phase of expansion.About BoomIDBoomID is a leader in biometric identity verification, specializing in palm-based technology that enhances security and streamlines access control across multiple industries. With a strong focus on privacy, compliance, and innovative solutions, BoomID is transforming the way organizations manage identity verification for their employees, customers, and partners.About AlphaMilleAlphaMille is a full-service technology advisory and consulting firm that assists organizations in improving their technology capabilities. With expertise spanning multiple industries, AlphaMille offers tailored solutions for technology assessments, vendor selection, and IT implementation.For more information about BoomID, please visit:For more information about AlphaMille, please visit:

