Digital Evolution Institute Announces Partnership with Forbes Global Talent

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Evolution Institute , a private business network at the intersection of technology, investment and entrepreneurship, is pleased to announce its partnership with Forbes Global Talent , a global leader in executive search services.Digital Evolution Institute brings together family offices, investors, experts, entrepreneurs and creatives to explore the cutting-edge technologies that bring innovation and efficiency across industries. “The high caliber and diversity of our network’s participants is truly impressive,” said Julia Valentine, founder of Digital Evolution Institute, “and we are pleased to create additional opportunities for our board ready members who can add value to companies currently undergoing their digital evolution.”Through this collaboration, Digital Evolution Institute will offer its members access to Forbes Global Talent’s industry-leading executive search expertise, further enhancing the firm’s commitment to delivering world-class talent solutions for family offices, financial firms, technology startups and other companies in its network. The partnership aims to address the growing need for top-tier executive leaders and management teams within the family office and technology sectors, ensuring that these organizations have the right leaders in place to navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve long-term success."We are thrilled to join forces with Forbes Global Talent, a firm renowned for its dedication to finding the best talent for some of the world’s most prestigious organizations," added Julia Valentine, founder of Digital Evolution Institute. "This partnership will bring a new level of sophistication and strategic advantage to our community of family offices and technology firms, enabling them to attract and retain executives who are uniquely equipped to lead in an increasingly complex and dynamic environment.""We are excited to work with Digital Evolution Institute, a trusted and influential leader in the family office and technology space," said David Friedman, Partner at Forbes Global Talent. "This partnership allows us to extend our proven executive search capabilities to an exclusive group of clients who understand the importance of exceptional leadership in managing multi-generational wealth and running complex businesses."As part of the agreement, Digital Evolution Institute members will gain preferential access to Forbes Global Talent’s executive search services, including tailored recruitment for C-suite executives, board members, and other key leadership positions critical to the success of family offices and technology firms. The partnership is designed to create long-term value for companies by ensuring that they are equipped with the right leadership talent to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.About Digital Evolution InstituteDigital Evolution Institute is a business network at the intersection of technology, investment and entrepreneurship. It brings together family offices, investors, experts, entrepreneurs and creatives to examine the cutting-edge technologies that bring innovation and efficiency across industries. Read more at www.digitalevolution.institute.About Forbes Global TalentAt Forbes Global Talent, we identify the most innovative leaders of today and the aspirational talent to lead well into the future to build transformative companies. For over a century, Forbes has served as the arbiter of talent, success, and leadership, which allows us to provide our clients with a distinct advantage in competition for today’s top talent. With Forbes, you get unparalleled access to our global network, market knowledge, and an instinct for potential that will contribute vigorously to your company’s growth and success. Read more at https://forbesglobaltalent.com

