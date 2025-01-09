Digital Evolution Institute Announces Partnership with Equilar Diversity Network to Drive Board Diversity

The Digital Evolution Institute is proud to announce its partnership with Equilar, a Silicon Valley-based leader in executive intelligence, joining the Equilar Diversity Network (EDN).

Our partnership represents a shared vision to broaden the pathways for executives to contribute to the highest levels of corporate governance.” — Julia Valentine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Evolution Institute is proud to announce its partnership with Equilar, a Silicon Valley-based leader in executive intelligence, joining the Equilar Diversity Network (EDN). This collaboration brings the Institute into a dynamic consortium of more than 50 organizations dedicated to enhancing board diversity and transforming the identification of diverse board talent.The EDN currently connects over 8,000 executives, and more than 2,000 of them have secured board positions over the past eight years. As a new member of this influential network, the Digital Evolution Institute will provide its members with access to Equilar's cutting-edge database, widely recognized as a top resource for board search by top search firms, private equity funds, and public companies."This partnership is a pivotal moment for the Digital Evolution Institute as it underscores our commitment to increasing board diversity and empowering board-ready leaders," said Julia Valentine, Founder of the Digital Evolution Institute. "By joining the Equilar Diversity Network, we are providing our members with unparalleled access to a comprehensive platform that connects them with organizations actively searching for diverse board talent.""At the Digital Evolution Institute, we believe in the power of collaboration to create meaningful change," said Brinkley Skye, Board Member of the Digital Evolution Institute. "This partnership with Equilar is an exciting opportunity to give our members the tools they need to succeed at the highest levels of corporate governance."The Digital Evolution Institute and Equilar will work with each board-ready member to complete their profiles in the Equilar database, while also offering interviews with members for a podcast series under the Institute’s Leadership series. This exclusive opportunity is available to founding and Executive Package members of the Institute."We are excited to welcome the Digital Evolution Institute to our network of organizations driving diversity at the board level," said Belen Gomez, Vice President Strategic Initiatives & Communications at Equilar. "This collaboration further strengthens the EDN by providing a unique opportunity for board-ready professionals to showcase their expertise and experience, while helping to address the ongoing need for diverse leadership across corporate boards."This partnership represents a significant step forward in the Digital Evolution Institute’s mission to create greater representation and leadership opportunities within corporate governance for its members.For more information about the Digital Evolution Institute and its membership, please visit https://www.digitalevolution.institute About the Digital Evolution InstituteThe Digital Evolution Institute is a private business network at the intersection of technology, investment and entrepreneurship. It brings together family offices, investors, experts, entrepreneurs and creatives to examine the cutting-edge technologies that bring innovation and efficiency across industries. The Digital Evolution Institute is committed to empowering executives for board leadership roles, providing networking opportunities to enhance executive leadership and board readiness. Learn more at https://www.digitalevolution.institute About EquilarEquilar is the leading provider of executive intelligence solutions. The company's expertise in relationship intelligence drives state-of-the-art business development and CRM applications, board and executive recruitment, and compensation and governance strategies. Equilar integrates its extensive database of executive profiles with natural language processing and machine learning AI to enable real-time relationship analytics and targeted outreach for its global clients. Equilar's commitment to excellence has made it the go-to solution for over 1,000 companies, including 75% of the Fortune 500, top PE/VC firms and leading professional services entities. Learn more at www.equilar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.