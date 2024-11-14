NEBRASKA, November 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Retirement of Labor Commissioner John Albin

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the retirement of Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin. Albin has served the agency for 35 years in a variety of roles including general counsel, legislative liaison, and administrative law judge. He has been the commissioner since Jan. 2015, a role to which he was reappointed by Gov. Pillen. Albin’s retirement is effective Dec. 20.

“John’s length of service to the Department of Labor speaks volumes about his commitment to public service,” said Gov. Pillen. “Nebraska has been the benefit of his dedication, vision and leadership. I wish Commissioner Albin all the best as he embraces his retirement and future activities.”

Further determinations about interim leadership and the pending appointment of an agency director will be announced at a future date.