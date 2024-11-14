Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,603 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Announces Retirement of Labor Commissioner John Albin

NEBRASKA, November 14 - CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

 

 

Gov. Pillen Announces Retirement of Labor Commissioner John Albin

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the retirement of Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin. Albin has served the agency for 35 years in a variety of roles including general counsel, legislative liaison, and administrative law judge. He has been the commissioner since Jan. 2015, a role to which he was reappointed by Gov. Pillen. Albin’s retirement is effective Dec. 20.

 

“John’s length of service to the Department of Labor speaks volumes about his commitment to public service,” said Gov. Pillen. “Nebraska has been the benefit of his dedication, vision and leadership. I wish Commissioner Albin all the best as he embraces his retirement and future activities.”

 

Further determinations about interim leadership and the pending appointment of an agency director will be announced at a future date.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Announces Retirement of Labor Commissioner John Albin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more