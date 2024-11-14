Diesel spill near Minden reaches Keg Creek

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was notified of a semi truck leaving Interstate 80 and falling into Keg Creek, releasing an unknown amount of diesel fuel.

At 8:00 a.m. on November 14, the DNR Field Office in Atlantic was notified of a semi truck falling into Keg Creek northeast of Minden. The semi truck, owned by FAMO Freight out of Silvis, Illinois, was driving on I-80 westbound when it left the road and entered the median above Keg Creek near mile marker 30, about a mile east of the Minden exit. An unknown amount of diesel was released in the creek.

Emergency response crews helped remove the driver from the semi truck, and cleanup efforts are ongoing. Booms were placed downstream this afternoon and will remain in place until the truck can be recovered.

No dead fish have been observed at this time. The DNR will evaluate the soil along the creek after the semi truck is removed.

If you see dead or stressed fish at a lake or river, call the DNR’s 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of a fish kill and potentially stop a fish kill in progress.