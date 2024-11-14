HOMEBASE Integrated Youth Services Site Opens in Moose Jaw

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 14, 2024

Today, the province's second integrated youth services (IYS) site, or hub, opened its doors in Moose Jaw, delivering supports to young people ages 12 to 25 and their caregivers.

The hub is located at 52 High Street West and will operate under the name HOMEBASE. It will provide co-located access to mental health and addictions services, physical health services, peer supports, education, employment and training supports, cultural and traditional supports, and social and community supports.

"I am pleased that Moose Jaw is home to a new HOMEBASE hub, making it easier for our young people to get the services they need all in one location," Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Megan Patterson said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr. "HOMEBASE's services are an innovative step forward in connecting youth with the right supports, in the right place, at the right time."

The HOMEBASE provincial team within the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) is leading the implementation of four hubs across the province with $3.4 million in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan for development and operations.

"The HOMEBASE team is so excited to be opening our hub in Moose Jaw," Director of Integrated Youth Services John Howard Society of Saskatchewan Pam Reimer said. "The YMCA and their Youth Impact committee have worked tirelessly to make the hub a reality and have truly created a welcoming space that has been designed for youth and by youth. We can not wait to welcome young people to HOMEBASE Moose Jaw."

YMCA of Regina has been contracted to operate HOMEBASE Moose Jaw, which also has support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and other community partners.

"The team at the YMCA is excited to have been chosen as partner and lead agency for HOMEBASE in Moose Jaw," YMCA Regina CEO Steve Compton said. "We are very appreciative of the significant contributions of the many Moose Jaw community partners who made this unique hub, program and service model possible."

IYS is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their caregivers find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

In January 2024, the JHSS announced that four IYS hubs would open in Saskatchewan, operated by partner organizations. The first HOMEBASE hub in Humboldt opened its doors in September. In the coming weeks, a HOMEBASE hub in Regina will also become operational. Sturgeon Lake First Nation is the fourth community to host a hub, after previously hosting one as part of a national research project. HOMEBASE Sturgeon Lake First Nation will open later in 2024-25.

Additional information on HOMEBASE's IYS is available at homebasesask.ca and Integrated Youth Services.

