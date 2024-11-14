Berlin Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 24A3007393 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea STATION: VSP Berlin CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 / 11:53am STREET: VT Rte. 14 TOWN: Woodbury LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Hill Rd. WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Pending Notification AGE: SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VEHICLE YEAR: 2014 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Escape DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: Incapacitating HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVMC SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/14/2024 at approximately 11:53 Vermont State Police, Woodbury Fire Department, Hardwick EMS and Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte. 14, Woodbury. Investigation determined a 2014 Ford Escape was traveling northbound. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway, and overturned. The operator was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Hardwick EMS and Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team. Respectfully, Trooper John Gildea Vermont State Police – Berlin 578 Paine Turnpike North Berlin, Vermont Phone: (802) 229-9191 Fax: (802) 229-2648

