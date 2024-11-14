Berlin Barracks / Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3007393
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 / 11:53am
STREET: VT Rte. 14
TOWN: Woodbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Hill Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Pending Notification
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Incapacitating
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/14/2024 at approximately 11:53 Vermont State Police, Woodbury Fire Department, Hardwick EMS and Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte. 14, Woodbury.
Investigation determined a 2014 Ford Escape was traveling northbound. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway, and overturned.
The operator was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Hardwick EMS and Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
Legal Disclaimer:
