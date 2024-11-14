Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,602 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A3007393                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: VSP Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 / 11:53am

STREET: VT Rte. 14

TOWN: Woodbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Hill Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Pending Notification

AGE:       

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Incapacitating

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/14/2024 at approximately 11:53 Vermont State Police, Woodbury Fire Department, Hardwick EMS and Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte. 14, Woodbury.  

 

Investigation determined a 2014 Ford Escape was traveling northbound.  The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway, and overturned.

 

The operator was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Hardwick EMS and Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team. 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Injury Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more