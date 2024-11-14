Bahrain Achieves its First Safety Assessment Rating
Thursday, November 14, 2024
WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today that Bahrain achieved its first International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) with a Category 1 rating.
Under the Category 1 rating, Bahrain’s civil aviation authority follows the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) safety standards. It can provide service in the United States and enter into code-share agreements with U.S. carriers without limitation.
The FAA’s IASA program assesses a country’s ability to follow ICAO’s safety standards. Carriers from the countries the FAA assesses have either applied to fly in the U.S., currently conduct operations in the U.S., or participate in code-sharing agreements with U.S. airlines.
