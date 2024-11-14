Supporting Riders During Rockaway Train Construction

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a wide-ranging substitute service plan to support transit riders in the Rockaways, as the A S lines undergo critical resiliency and rehabilitation work this winter. Riders will have a variety of service alternatives during this period including free shuttle buses, steep discounts on fares at the Long Island Rail Road’s Far Rockaway Station, and a free shuttle train extended to serve all stations on the peninsula between Far Rockaway and Rockaway Park. Rockaway residents can ride the LIRR from Far Rockaway for $2.75 each way. Round trip tickets can be purchased at the Far Rockaway station.

“While these construction plans and changes will create a faster and more reliable transportation experience in and out of the Rockaways for our New Yorkers, we are also cognizant of the burden it will have on residents’ commutes,” Governor Hochul said. “This service plan helps us ensure that we can take care of our residents while transforming their transit experience, and ensuring that we provide fair and reliable transportation alternatives as we carry out the resiliency plan.”

The MTA will be completely reconstructing and rebuilding the Hammels Wye Viaduct, an elevated structure that allows A train service to split between west-bound to Rockaway Park and east-bound to Far Rockaway. The project also will make critical repairs to the South Channel Bridge. Together, Hammels Wye and the South Channel Bridge link the Rockaway Peninsula with the rest of Queens and are part of a $393 million investment to ensure reliable service on the Rockaway Line for the next 50 years.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “It’s time to make the A train more reliable and resilient for Rockaway riders, and this plan is the fastest and most efficient way to do it. I’m confident the NYC Transit team will deliver on fast and frequent alternative service while work is underway — just as they did for G train customers over the summer.”

Details of the robust service replacement plan will be provided to the public at a town hall meeting at Rockaway YMCA, in Arverne, Queens on Thursday, Nov. 14. The MTA has been conducting an extensive public outreach campaign for the last 20 months, including 12 meetings with community boards and other stakeholders to-date.

Service Alternatives to Rockaway Peninsula

To accommodate critical resiliency and rehabilitation work on the viaduct and bridge across Broad Channel — from Jan. 17 until May 2025 for approximately four months — A trains will not run between Howard Beach–JFK Airport, Far Rockaway–Mott Av and Rockaway Park–Beach 116 St. Additionally, S Rockaway Park Shuttle trains will not run to or from Broad Channel.

Following a successful summer managing service and customer communications during a six-week service change on the G train, Hugo Zamora has been appointed the lead of the A train service changes. Zamora will monitor deployment of shuttle buses and make real-time service adjustments to accommodate customer demand. He will also oversee communicating service changes to customers, including deploying customer service staff to needed areas and ensuring clear signage is maintained at affected areas.

During this time free shuttle bus service will be available to riders along two routes. The Q97 will run between Howard Beach and Far Rockaway via Nassau Expressway. The Q109 will run from Howard Beach to Beach 67 St. via Broad Channel and Beach 90 St.

LIRR will offer steep discounts for trips at Far Rockaway Station on the Far Rockaway Branch, bringing the cost of a ride to $2.75, less than the cost of a subway ride. Customers are reminded the Far Rockaway Branch provides connections to Atlantic Terminal, Penn Station and Grand Central Madison.

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, a fare-free shuttle will operate, serving all stations on the peninsula between Far Rockaway and Rockaway Park for the duration of the outage.

For additional direct service to Manhattan, customers can take the QM16 and the QM17 for express bus service. NYC Ferry also connects the Rockaways with Pier 11 at Wall St.

Customers are reminded the Q52 SBS and Q53 SBS provide a direct connection to the A train at Rockaway Boulevard, and the Q35 provides a connection to Brooklyn at Flatbush Av – Brooklyn College 2 5.

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “We can't wait any longer to protect the Rockaway Line from the threats of climate change. This project will ensure safe, reliable transit in the Rockaways for decades to come and MTA C&D will deliver it better, faster, and cheaper."

New York State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, "Free shuttle buses, discounts on the Long Island Railroad Far Rockaway Branch, are a good start to relieving the burden for Rockaway public transit riders and while this much needed resiliency project takes place."

Assembly Member Khaleel M. Anderson said, “I thank the MTA for their good-faith efforts to consider the plight of Rockaway commuters bracing for a life-changing 17-week A-train service outage. By honoring a reduced LIRR fare and expanding free shuttle bus access across the Rockaway Peninsula, it is clear that the MTA has heeded the urgent requests of local elected officials to prioritize transit equity. We continue to have productive discussions as there is more to do for commuters living in a transit desert. I remain steadfast in my advocacy for transit equity on behalf of Rockaway commuters to ensure that the community benefits in the long term from these repairs and the planned outage."

Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and the MTA for listening to the voices of the Rockaway Peninsula! The $2.75 ticket to Penn Station/Grand Central on the LIRR and the free subway service across the Peninsula from Beach 116 Street to Mott Avenue ensures the residents of the Rockaways will be able to keep moving without interruption! Our hard-fought efforts have established a reliable alternative form of public transportation during the A train construction - and I look forward to further methods to assist our community so we can continue to get around our City.”

New York City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers said, “I welcome the MTA’s plan to provide free Rockaway subway shuttle across the Peninsula through the 17 week outage and $2.75 one way trips from the Far Rockaway LIRR Station. Rockaway residents live in a transit desert, and we must ensure that we restore and improve subway service as quickly as possible. I look forward to working with my local government partners and stakeholders in the community to continue our advocacy for additional transit infrastructure investments for the Rockaway Peninsula.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, "While the upcoming A train shutdown is necessary as we fortify our critical infrastructure against the dangers of climate change, it's also necessary that government steps up to support Rockaway families during this period. I commend Governor Hochul and the MTA for doing exactly that, through lowering Long Island Rail Road ticket prices and providing free shuttle service. I look forward to working with our state and local partners to ensure all Rockaway families, especially students who utilize public transportation to get to school along the peninsula, are properly served during the pending shutdown."

The Rockaway Line Rehabilitation & Resiliency Project

Following extensive damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, emergency work to repair the Rockaway Line was completed in subsequent months. However, many components of the critical line are over 65 years old and must undergo overhauls to weather the effects of increasingly intense storms, flooding, and climate change. The viaduct and bridge connecting the Rockaway Peninsula with the rest of Queens requires extensive rehabilitation and repair work to ensure these structures withstand future extreme weather events.

All trains to the peninsula must cross Hammels Wye, an elevated structure that allows for service to split between west-bound to Rockaway Park and east-bound to Far Rockaway. Decades of exposure to the elements have caused significant wear and tear to the structure requiring it to be completely reconstructed. 250 tons of steel will reconstruct 1,600 feet of structure as new rail and signal equipment will be installed. A complete reconstruction can only be safely and efficiently done during a service outage. Alternative plans resulted in adding years to the total project timeline. This assessment was also reached by an external panel of industry experts.

The South Channel Bridge must swing open to allow boats to cross Jamaica Bay. Aging mechanical and electrical infrastructure causes delays in returning the bridge to its closed position resulting in service disruptions to the A Rockaway line. MTA Construction & Development will capitalize on the time needed to repair Hammels Wye to overhaul the electrical and mechanicals components of the bridge providing more dependable functionality and ensuring more reliable service for A train riders.

Other components of the Rockaway Line Resiliency and Rehabilitation project include repairs to the Rockaway Viaduct and fortifications to embankments washed out by Superstorm Sandy. Substantial completion of the project is expected in Q3 2026.

Click here to see more details on service changes on the A line and Rockaway Park S in 2025. Customers can sign up for a newsletter to stay up to date on the latest service information, progress on construction and more. Click here to sign up.