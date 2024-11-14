Landmarks Illuminated Green for Youth Hope Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed state landmarks be illuminated in green tonight, November 14, to mark New York’s participation in raising awareness for Youth Hope Month (formerly National Runaway Prevention Month). The public awareness campaign aims to shine a light on the experiences of youth who have run away or are experiencing homelessness and highlight resources available to assist these youth.

“Thousands of young New Yorkers run away from home or experience homelessness each year, often in an attempt to escape abuse, neglect or conflict in their homes,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is committed to helping young people get the support they need to return home safely or achieve independence so they can heal and thrive.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the federal Runaway and Homeless Youth Act (RHYA). The Act was passed as Title III of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act which authorized funding for runaway and homeless youth services under Basic Center Programs (BCP). See the Family and Youth Services Bureau page at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families for more information on the RHYA.

Landmarks to be lit include:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

Niagara Falls

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), through its Division of Youth Development and Partnerships for Success (YDAPS), supports a broad range of services to runaway and homeless youth (RHY) and young adults as part of OCFS's mission to promote the safety, permanency and well-being of New York's children, families and communities. Resources can be found on the Youth Development page of the OCFS website.

OCFS certifies, funds and provides oversight to RHY crisis services programs and transitional independent living support programs (TILPs) under the New York State Runaway and Homeless Youth Act, Executive Law, Article 19-H. In 2023, there were 135 RHY residential programs certified by OCFS, with a total bed capacity of 1,235 beds (1,143 youth beds and up to 104 infant/dependent beds). Of these 135 RHY programs, 37 were RHY crisis services programs and 98 were TILPs.

Self-reported data from certified residential programs reflects that in 2022 — the most recent available — 4,385 runaway and homeless youth were admitted to residential programs throughout the state. Crisis services programs assisted 2,685 runaway or homeless youth, plus 54 dependents; and 928 homeless youth, plus 61 dependents, were admitted to TILPs.

Governor Hochul is committed to continuing support for runaway and homeless youth services. The FY25 Enacted Budget allocates a total of $8.5 million for runaway and homeless youth programs. The RHY appropriation supports various types of residential programs as well as non-residential programs that serve runaway and homeless youth, youth who are at risk of homelessness, and their families.

The RHY programs are in addition to the Governor’s ongoing efforts to make housing more affordable, equitable and stable throughout New York State. In 2022, the Governor launched a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York State, including 10,000 homes with support services for vulnerable populations.

New York State recorded 12,623 missing children reports in 2023, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). The majority (94 percent) were reported by police as runaways, and more than half of those involved children who have multiple missing episodes. Children who run away can be at risk of homelessness, exploitation, and involvement in the youth justice system. Children with multiple missing episodes are more likely to be depressed, have attempted suicide, have serious mental health or substance use problems, and be at risk of pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, exploitation, abuse and academic underachievement, which can lead to dropping out of school.

Last year, the DCJS Missing Persons Clearinghouse established the state’s Runaway Intervention Program, a partnership among state executive agencies, including OCFS, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and organizations. The program is developing a comprehensive solution to help prevent and address the needs of youth with multiple missing episodes (chronic runaways). The program seeks to reduce the number of missing episodes and shorten the length of time of each episode by improving access to services, support and opportunities for success for children who are deemed chronic runaways.

In October 2024, DCJS announced that 47 children who were reported missing in Western New York had been located through a first-of-its-kind Missing Child Rescue Operation. The cases, which involved children who had been reported missing to the Amherst and Buffalo police departments, were solved through a unique collaboration among the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at DCJS, the National Child Protection Task Force, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and law enforcement professionals and private sector partners who convened to review cases at the Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center in Buffalo.

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Across the nation, there is an estimated four million youth who experience homelessness. In New York, there are thousands of youth who run away, drop in to shelters, or couch surf without a safe place to call home. Recognizing the systemic challenges ranging from poverty and housing insecurity to family conflict, child welfare and juvenile justice involvement, as well as other factors that include teen pregnancy, sexual exploitation, or identification as LGBTQ+, OCFS remains committed to addressing the complexity of needs for runaway and homeless youth. With the support of Governor Hochul, we have deployed both financial and technical resources to scaffold our vulnerable youth and infuse positive youth development programs that afford greater access to health, education, employment, and social opportunities. OCFS proudly partners with local government and grassroots organizations to create pathways to long term stability and self-sufficiency.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “As we continue to drive down crime in New York State, it is crucial that we invest in our youth and provide them with the support they need to live healthy lives and succeed. We know that children who have run away from home are at much higher risk of homelessness, exploitation, and criminal justice system involvement. I am proud of the work we do to support programs and services that provide opportunities for youth to learn, grow and thrive, and I thank the staff of our Missing Persons Clearinghouse for their tireless efforts to assist law enforcement agencies, support families and bring those who are missing home.”

For more information about Youth Hope Month, visit 1800runaway.org.

About the New York State Office of Children and Family Services

The Office of Children and Family Services serves New York's public by promoting the safety, permanency and well-being of children, families and communities. The agency provides a system of family support, juvenile justice, youth development, child care and child welfare services and is responsible for programs and services involving foster care, adoption and adoption assistance, child protective services, preventive services for children and families and protective programs for vulnerable adults.

About the Division of Criminal Justice Services Missing Persons Clearinghouse

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse at the State Division of Criminal Justice Services provides investigative support to local, state and national law enforcement, including cold case reviews; assists left-behind family members, and offers internet safety education programs for children and parents, among other responsibilities. Staff members have extensive experience in law enforcement, training and information technology, and the Clearinghouse accepts leads and tips about missing persons cases it has permission to publicize: [email protected] and 800-346-3543.