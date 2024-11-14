Frances Conklin and Dennis Sullivan Honored with Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism AwardOct24

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Frances Conklin and Dennis Sullivan Honored with Governor’s

Lifetime Achievement Award in Recreation and Tourism

Boise, Idaho – Oct. 24, 2024 – Ms. Frances Conklin and Mr. Dennis Sullivan, owners of Dog Bark Park in Cottonwood, ID, were honored with the prestigious Governor’s Lifetime Achievement in Recreation and Tourism Award on Tuesday during the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism in Garden City.

Longtime Cottonwood residents and small business owners, Ms. Conklin and Mr. Sullivan operate Dog Bark Park, home to their chainsaw art studio (where they create dog carvings) and the giant beagle-shaped bed & breakfast visible from Hwy. 95. Media stories about their chainsaw art and the World’s Biggest Beagle have been featured in domestic and international media, including HGTV, Atlas Obscura, The London Times, Reader’s Digest, The Today Show, CNN.com, and The Washington Post, to name just a few.

“Their expertise and knowledge in promoting Idaho as a tourism destination, the rich and unique experience they offer guests and their dedication to hospitality and community have earned them this well-deserved honor,” said Governor Little.

Since settling down in rural Idaho, Ms. Conklin and Mr. Sullivan have been ardent supporters of tourism. Their volunteer commitments span decades and include participating in Grangeville’s Gem Community Team and the North Central Idaho Travel Association; organizing and participating in Lewis and Clark Bicentennial events in Idaho and Virginia; and planning and hosting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree community event in Cottonwood. In 2004, the couple received the Governor’s “Take Pride In Idaho” award for their Lewis & Clark art exhibit in Monticello, VA. Ms. Conklin also served on the Idaho Travel Council from 2006-2013, holding positions of Chair and Vice Chair during her two terms.

In addition to their professional accomplishments, Ms. Conklin serves on the board of directors of Camas View Ventures which operates the Inn at the Monastery of St. Gertrude and is an Idaho County Elections volunteer.

Always ambassadors for Idaho, Ms. Conklin and Mr. Sullivan have welcomed thousands of travelers from around the world to Dog Bark Park, sharing travel brochures and local recommendations on activities, attractions, dining and lodging. After more than 20 years of operation, the couple bid farewell to their final bed & breakfast guests in September 2023. With more free time, they are enjoying their favorite pastimes, exploring the byways of Idaho and spending more time with their families and grandchildren. Ms. Conklin plans to continue her work on a book about wildflowers of the area and Mr. Sullivan looks forward to greeting drop-by visitors, as the big dog will continue to be an Idaho roadside attraction for some years.

