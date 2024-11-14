Global experts call for stronger policy engagement to accelerate climate adaptation

The event opened with a keynote address by Ovais Sarmad, former Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC. Sarmad emphasized the essential role of boundary organizations in the adaptation landscape, particularly in engaging with the UNFCCC and contributing to various adaptation negotiation tracks. He highlighted the current challenges facing adaptation policy, including the fragmentation of efforts and the absence of an integrated work plan similar to those in place for mitigation.

Insights from regional leaders in policy engagement

Katy Harris ﻿﻿, Senior Policy Fellow at SEI, discussed SEI’s strategic policy engagement on climate change through its SPE Climate program. She provided examples from SEI’s Adaptation Without Borders﻿﻿ initiative, which focuses on addressing transboundary climate risks by bridging science and policy across multiple levels. Harris highlighted the importance of sustained engagement and the need for long-term relationships with key stakeholders to influence adaptation policy effectively.

Rajae Chafil , Director of 4CMaroc﻿ , shared how 4CMaroc integrates strategic policy engagement from local to national levels in Morocco. Chafil emphasized the role of the Climate Change Competencies Center (4C) in supporting capacity building, particularly through the African Climate Academy. This training program has empowered 1,500 young leaders across 37 African countries, with a focus on gender inclusivity (54% women participants), underscoring the critical role of youth in driving ambitious climate policies across the continent.

Filomena Nelson ﻿ , Climate Change Adaptation Adviser at SPREP﻿ , provided insights on SPREP’s regional approach to adaptation in the Pacific. Nelson underscored the importance of regional cooperation and capacity building, highlighting SPREP’s efforts in assisting Pacific Island nations with developing National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and accessing climate finance, which remains a significant barrier to effective implementation.

María del Pilar Bueno , Senior Researcher at CONICET﻿ , shared insights on informing and influencing policymaking on adaptation from the local to the global scale and the strategic opportunities presented by COP29. Bueno emphasized the need for a coherent approach to adaptation, leveraging international frameworks and highlighting the importance of aligning adaptation goals with the broader financial mechanisms being negotiated at COP29.

Lucy Njuguna, Post-doctoral Fellow at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT﻿ , explored approaches to strengthening adaptation tracking capacities at national and subnational levels, particularly in the context of agricultural systems. Njuguna highlighted the challenges of developing robust indicators and methods for monitoring adaptation progress, stressing the need for reliable data to inform effective policy adjustments.

The webinar included two interactive Q&A sessions, allowing participants to share their own experiences and insights. These discussions fostered a collaborative environment, enabling participants to collaboratively identify opportunities and strategies for accelerating climate adaptation efforts in a supportive, solution-oriented environment.

A call for collaboration and coherence

The event concluded with remarks from Richard J.T. Klein, SEI Senior Research Fellow, who emphasized the critical role of boundary organizations in advancing climate adaptation. Klein reiterated the importance of fostering collaboration among these organizations, highlighting the need for coherent, integrated strategies to drive impactful adaptation actions.