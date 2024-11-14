DG Matrix Wins Cleantech Entrepreneurship Award with Record Number of Nominations

DG Matrix CEO, Haroon Inam, and Chief of Staff, Michael Wood III, Accept the Award on Behalf of the DG Matrix Team

The award recognizes DG Matrix as the most promising cleantech company in the RDU area, spotlighting its significant growth and innovation over the past year

Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cleantech.” — Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DG Matrix is honored to announce that it has been awarded the Cleantech Entrepreneurship Award by the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster , a recognition given annually to the most promising cleantech company in the region. The award, for which DG Matrix received a record number of nominations, underscores the company’s rapid growth and the transformative impact of its technology solutions on the electrification sector.In just the past year, DG Matrix has built a robust $2 billion sales pipeline and achieved several significant milestones, including the successful deployment of pilot projects and strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as FlexGen and Natron Energy. These accomplishments are supported by a team of over 150 engineers and seasoned executive leadership, whose work continues to drive forward the DG Matrix ultra-high-density power solutions in sectors spanning data centers, fleet EV charging, and building electrification.“Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cleantech, and this award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and partners,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “We’re dedicated to creating sustainable, scalable power solutions that address the critical infrastructure needs of today’s high-demand sectors while reducing cost, complexity, and emissions.”The company’s innovative Power Router platform, known for its high-power density and efficiency, has already begun reshaping power distribution for a range of applications. The DG Matrix solutions are designed to reduce reliance on traditional infrastructure and to and enable customers to scale their operations more efficiently. The Power Router platform includes versatile solutions for multiple multi-billion-dollar markets, positioning DG Matrix to support the evolving needs of the AI datacenter, building electrification, and fleet electrification industries.As DG Matrix prepares to scale its deployments in 2025, the company hints at a major announcement coming in the next few weeks that will further demonstrate its readiness to lead the industry in redefining the electrification sector. With full-scale commercial deployments beginning in Q2 next year, DG Matrix is poised to set new standards for efficiency, scalability, and sustainability in cleantech.About DG Matrix:DG Matrix is redefining the electrification industry with revolutionary power electronics technology for EV charging, microgrids, and datacenters. The company’s core Power Router technology unlocks seamless integration of multiple energy sources and loads simultaneously with a single power electronics unit that offers unparalleled versatility, efficiency, and size advantages. DG Matrix is backed by a team of experienced executives, leaders, engineers, and advisors with deep industry expertise of more than 500 years. Learn more at www.dgmatrix.com

