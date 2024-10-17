DG Matrix Unveils Power Bridge: 1- to 2.5-MW Medium-Voltage Solid-state Transformer Solution for AI Datacenters

DG Matrix Announces Power Bridge: Medium-voltage Solid-state Transformer Solution for AI Datacenters

The latest addition to the DG Matrix suite of high-density power solutions, Power Bridge charts the course for more efficient and cost-effective AI datacenters.

We are at the forefront of transforming how AI datacenters are powered. With Power Bridge, we provide an unparalleled combination of cost reduction, efficiency, scalability, and sustainability.” — Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DG Matrix is excited to announce the launch of Power Bridge, the latest addition to its suite of ultra-high-power-density solutions for AI datacenters. Built on the DG Matrix proprietary Power Router platform, the 1- to 2.5-MW Power Bridge is designed to revolutionize power management by delivering medium-voltage electricity up to 13.8 kV directly to the datacenter rack, bypassing traditional power distribution systems to significantly enhance efficiency, power density, and overall infrastructure performance.Power Bridge addresses a critical challenge faced by today’s AI datacenters: the need to scale computing power efficiently while reducing infrastructure complexity. Traditional methods rely heavily on low-voltage power systems that require significant amounts of copper wiring, leading to higher costs and a complex network of power distribution that strains datacenter capacity.By delivering electricity at much higher voltages, Power Bridge reduces copper usage by hundreds of tons for large datacenters, dramatically cutting costs and infrastructure complexity. This advancement not only improves efficiency but also enables datacenters to scale AI workloads more easily, providing the high-density power required for the most demanding applications. In addition to high performance, DG Matrix is committed to delivering solutions that meet the highest safety and reliability standards.“We are at the forefront of transforming how AI datacenters are powered,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “With Power Bridge, we’re able to eliminate many of the inefficiencies inherent in today’s power distribution systems to provide an unparalleled combination of cost reduction, efficiency, scalability, and sustainability.”In partnership with some of the largest and most influential companies in the AI, datacenter, and electrification industries, DG Matrix is poised to set new standards in the datacenter power management space. These collaborations are aimed at accelerating the deployment of Power Bridge and the complementary Power Blade and Power Router solutions into AI datacenters around the world, ensuring that the infrastructure of tomorrow can meet the needs of rapidly-evolving technology.Alongside AI datacenter applications, DG Matrix is working with partners in building electrification, fleet EV charging, and more to deploy Power Bridge solutions in multiple markets.About DG Matrix:DG Matrix is redefining the electrification industry with revolutionary power electronics technology for EV charging, microgrids, and datacenters. The company’s core Power Router technology unlocks seamless integration of multiple energy sources and loads simultaneously with a single power electronics unit that offers unparalleled versatility, efficiency, and size advantages. DG Matrix is backed by a team of experienced executives, leaders, engineers, and advisors with deep industry expertise of more than 500 years. Learn more at www.dgmatrix.com

