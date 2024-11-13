Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Nov. 13 (published November 13, 2024)

Deer harvest numbers available online

People who are interested in deer harvest numbers can find current harvest data and past harvest reports on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ deer reports and statistics webpage. The page also features an interactive map and graph that visualize the data.

In Minnesota, archery deer season began Sept. 14 and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Firearms “A” deer season began Saturday, Nov. 9, with various closing dates depending on a hunter’s Deer Permit Area. Muzzleloader season begins Saturday, Nov. 30, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 15.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on fall birding and photography, accessible hunting and fishing opportunities

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Monica Bryand, executive director of the Urban Bird Collective, will share tips on photographing birds. Bryand will also talk about some of her favorite birding spots for the fall migration and the work of the Urban Bird Collective.

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, Mike Hanson, Evan Newton, Jennifer Skiff and Dale Tribby with Capable Partners will discuss accessible hunting and fishing in Minnesota. Hear stories of hunts and fishing trips, and about opportunities for people who have a disability to find support to hunt and fish in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.