Minnesota DNR grants help children get outside, begin a lifetime of outdoor experiences (published November 13, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce another phase of the No Child Left Inside grants. These grants help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike or bike, or engage in other activities to learn more about nature.

“This has been a successful outreach grant program that helps schools and organizations get children outdoors,” said Jeff Ledermann, DNR education and skills team supervisor. “These grants boost outdoor programs and initiatives across Minnesota, especially in communities with limited opportunities to connect with nature.”

Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving youth younger than 18, including Tribal Nations, schools or governments, can apply for No Child Left Inside grants. A special category of grants in this phase is held for organizations working in metropolitan environmental justice areas and serving youth from nonnative English speaking communities.

This grant program contributes to realizing the vision of the Minnesota Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights for each and every Minnesota child to experience outdoor recreational activities and discover the natural environment regardless of where they live, learn, or play

As of Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Minnesota DNR is accepting applications for both mini grants ($5,000 or less) and larger grants ($5,001 to $25,000). The request for proposals is available on the Minnesota DNR website. Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Mini grant awards will be determined by lottery from among qualifying applications. Larger grants will be awarded using a competitive review process. Funding can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation and related natural resource education expenses. Past mini grant awardees are ineligible for another mini grant and are encouraged to apply for a larger grant during this phase. Organizations that previously received a larger grant may apply for another grant this round, but they must demonstrate new programming or an expansion in scope or audience.

For more information about the grant program, instructions for how to apply, and a link to the application, visit the No Child Left Inside grants webpage of the Minnesota DNR website. Questions about these grants or the application process should be emailed to [email protected] with “Grant Questions” in the subject line. People can also call 888-646-6367.