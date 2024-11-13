2025 invasive aquatic plant management grant applications open Nov. 18 (published November 13, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering grants to lake associations and other groups for projects to manage invasive aquatic plants.

Applications will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Entities receiving a grant will apply for an invasive aquatic plant management permit after receiving their award as a step in their grant work plan. This is a change from prior years, when grant applicants were required to have their management permit at the time of their grant application.

Application materials and details about the grant program are available on the DNR website.

Invasive aquatic plants are nonnative plants that can potentially reduce native plant diversity and create recreational nuisances in lakes. The DNR’s invasive plant management goal is to minimize harmful effects caused by invasive aquatic plants while also protecting lake habitats and their use.

Questions can be directed to DNR Aquatic Invasive Species Research and Grants Coordinator Angelique Dahlberg, [email protected] or to DNR regional invasive species specialists.