Agility Federal LLC Honors Veterans attending the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade and Welcomes First DoD Skillbridge Intern

Vets2PM, an approved SkillBridge provider since 2020, is dedicated to supporting military members and veterans in successfully transitioning to meaningful post-service careers.

Agility Federal LLC onboards Jessica Hildebrand through Vets2PM's Department of Defense (DoD) Skillbridge Intern Program.

We’re Veterans and would only hire Veterans if we could!” — Brandon Fausti, COO and Co-Founder of Agility Federal LLC.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Veterans Day, Agility Federal LLC proudly attended the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2024, to pay tribute to the nation’s veterans and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to supporting those who have served. This year, Agility Federal not only celebrated Veterans Day in the community but also announced the addition of a new intern through the Department of Defense (DoD) Skillbridge program, an initiative that supports service members transitioning to civilian careers.During the parade, Agility Federal team members joined other local organizations in showing appreciation for veterans and raising awareness of the unique needs facing former service members. The parade, attended by thousands of community members, provided a platform to highlight the importance of supporting veterans as they re-enter civilian life, a mission that aligns closely with Agility Federal’s values and business objectives. “We’re veterans and would only hire veterans if we could,” stated Brandon Fausti, a 1991 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, former Navy Helicopter Flight Instructor, COO and Co-Founder of Agility Federal LLC - currently hiring nationwide on $91B of awarded federal contracts.The company is also pleased to welcome Jessica Hildebrand as the newest team member through the DoD Skillbridge program provided by Agility Federal's partner Vets2PM . This partnership is a significant step in Agility Federal’s efforts to invest in the futures of transitioning service members, offering them hands-on experience and professional development opportunities in the defense and federal contracting industries. As a veteran-led organization, Agility Federal is committed to mentoring and supporting veterans in building meaningful post-military careers.“Our participation in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade and our involvement with the Skillbridge program are both testaments to our deep respect and appreciation for veterans,” said Agility Federal’s CEO and Co-Founder, Diana Dunnigan MD (Ret. O-6 USPHS/IHS Physician), graduate of the Uniformed Services University. “We’re honored to support those who have served our country and look forward to seeing the positive impact of Hildebrand’s contributions to our team and mission.”Agility Federal looks forward to strengthening its commitment to veterans and military families through continued involvement in community events and career development initiatives like Agility Federal’s ‘ Need to Succeed ’ and ‘Learn to Earn’ which support Veteran employees with Leadership Mentoring and Tuition Reimbursement. On October 31 2024, Agility Federal was awarded the US Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for the second straight year further recognizing Agility Federal’s commitment to veterans in workforce.About Agility Federal LLCAgility Federal LLC, an SBA certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), & Service Disabled Veteran Owner Small Business (SDVOSB), is an Innovator in Agile Enterprise Solutions targeting Advertising, Healthcare, Enterprise Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution, & Information Technology Service Management in support of National Healthcare & Strategic Federal Initiatives.Agility Federal’s founders possess over 40 years of active duty, Federal Government service in the Armed & Uniformed Services, over 30 years of Medical Practitioner experience, & over 40 years of Program & Project Management experience with gross revenues amounting to billions of dollars primarily in Aviation, Energy, Finance, Rail & Healthcare sectors.Agility Federal’s commitment to Operational Excellence is exemplified by our industry leading certifications including ISO 9001 Quality, 20000-1 Information Technology Service, 27001 Information Security, & 31000 Risk Management Systems, which place us in the top (.1%) of all small businesses, rivaling industry’s largest innovators & leading federal government contractors. When seeking an Employer or Teaming Partner, Agility Federal is the Top Shelf.Agility Federal is currently accepting resumes for Phlebotomists near Boston, MA, Pharmacists in Phoenix, AZ, and ENT Physicians near Columbia, SC.About Vets2PMVets2PM, an approved SkillBridge provider since 2020, is dedicated to supporting military members and veterans in successfully transitioning to meaningful post-service careers. Through our DoD SkillBridge program, certification training, and comprehensive career services, we've empowered over 16,000 military members and veterans to build rewarding careers after their service.

Agility Federal would only hire veterans if we could. Hiring Nationwide on $91B of awarded federal contracts supporting the VA, VHA, and ARPA-H.

