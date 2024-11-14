ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 15-18) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Nov. 15-18), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes (right lanes closed) between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 18) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Expect eastbound I-10 on- and off-ramp closures in the area starting at 8 p.m. Friday. All east- and westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe and westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com .

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between McQueen and Cooper roads in the southeast Valley from 11:59 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Nov. 16) for sign structure removal as part of widening project. Westbound Loop 202 HOV lane closed between Cooper and McQueen roads. Detour : Consider using Pecos or Germann roads.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Cooper and McQueen roads from 11:59 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Nov. 17) for sign structure removal. Eastbound Loop 202 HOV lane closed between McQueen and Cooper roads. Detour : Consider using Pecos or Germann roads.

State Route 87 narrowed to one lane in both directions between McDowell Road (north of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa) and Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 17) for special event (Ironman Arizona). Westbound McKellips Road closed between Loop 202 and Alma School Road. Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McKellips Road restricted . Expect other local street restrictions in the area. Allow extra travel time and use caution. Detour : Alternate routes include eastbound Shea Boulevard from Loop 101 in Scottsdale to SR 87 in Fountain Hills. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

