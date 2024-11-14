Webinar: Civics Education and Community Connections with the League of Women Voters

How can civics educators inspire students to engage in real civic action? How can we make civic involvement feel relevant and accessible in our students’ daily lives and local communities?

Join Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski, Maine Department of Education Civics Teacher Leader Fellow in the Office of Teaching and Learning, and Allyson Gardner, Director of Maine Students Vote and League of Women Voters member, for a dynamic conversation on November 19. Together, they will explore the work of the League of Women Voters, Maine Students Vote, and new community ally programs that connect schools with civically-active community members.

Participants can expect to leave the webinar with valuable resources, including website links, newsletters, and practical insight on how these organizations are empowering young people to become active citizens.

Don’t miss this opportunity! Join us on Tuesday, November 19, at 3:45 p.m.

Join here. (There is no need to register for the webinar in advance.)

For further information or questions, please reach out to Maine DOE Civics Teacher Leader Fellow Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski at breanna.krupski@maine.gov.