Special Olympics Georgia to Host 2024 State Fall Games

GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is thrilled to host the 2024 State Fall Games on Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd at Freedom Park and other locations in Valdosta, Georgia. SOGA is excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, volunteers, and fans in the stands! Athletes will be competing in multiple events including Bocce, Cycling, Golf, and Softball.The festivities will start on Friday, November 22nd with the Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 pm. The Lighting of the Torch from the LETR Executive Council members and local law enforcement will follow. Mayor Scott James will perform the Welcome and the 2024 State Fall Games Grand Marshal, Mason Massey, will recite the Opening Games Declaration to kick off the competition. All athletes and delegates in attendance are invited to enjoy the athlete dance and fireworks show!The competition will start on Friday, November 22nd at 1:00pm and continue at different venues throughout the weekend.Athletes will also have the chance to attend 2 Healthy Athletes disciplines for free screenings which include Special Smiles and Healthy Hearing. Don’t forget to stop by Olympic Town on Saturday, November 23rd from 8:30am-2:00pm, under the tents on Field 1 at Freedom Park! They’ll be many fun activities to choose from for the entire family.Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow’s Tavern, Dunwoody Country Club and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank our Platinum State Sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company and Knights of Columbus.Thank you also to the Presenting Sponsors for the 2024 State Fall Games: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Berry Global, and Mingledorff’s, Inc. Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors, the 2024 State Fall Games would not be possible.About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org

