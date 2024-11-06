29th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic Benefitting Special Olympics Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 29th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic is set to take place on Monday, November 11th, at 9:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Roswell. Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is excited to welcome all golfers and sponsors to take part in the signature event honoring the legacy of Bob Busse who was a former Board Chairman and longtime supporter of Special Olympics Georgia for many years.All golfers will enjoy breakfast, lunch, a full round of golf, a silent auction, athlete guest speakers, and reception to follow immediately after the Classic.“Special Olympics Georgia is so thrilled to host the 2024 Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic for the 29th consecutive year. We are also especially grateful to the Country Club of Roswell for hosting us for the third time,” said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats. Every year this event brings out a nice crowd of supporters and endless fun for golfers and their teams.Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, Dunwoody Country Club, Marlow’s Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank The Ryan Foundation for being our Presenting Sponsor this year as well as Winter Construction for being our Platinum Sponsor. The Gold Sponsors for this year’s tournament are: Aprio, Brock Built, SignatureFD, Holland & Knight, and The Deguire Family.About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org

