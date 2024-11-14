New Board Member Appointed to VCBB

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is pleased to welcome Sarah Hofmann as a new Board Member. Ms. Hofmann was appointed to fill the vacancy resulting from the October resignation of former VCBB Board Member Holly Groschner. Ms. Hofmann was appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Jill Krowinski, to fill a three-year term from February 2024 to February 2027.

Ms. Hofmann served on the Vermont Public Utility Commission from 2015 to 2021. She served on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Board of Directors and as a member of the Executive Committee, the Telecommunications Committee and the Subcommittee on Nuclear Issues. She also served on the Executive Committee of the National Council on Electricity Policy (NCEP). Prior to joining the Commission, Ms. Hofmann was the Executive Director of the New England Conference of Public Utilities Commissioners, Inc. (NECPUC). Before becoming Executive Director of NECPUC, Ms. Hofmann was the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Public Service. She also served as the Director for the Public Advocacy and Consumer Affairs and Public Information for the Department and prior to that, Special Counsel. Ms. Hofmann is a graduate of Rollins College and the University of New Hampshire School of Law.

Ms. Hofmann joins VCBB Board Chair Patty Richards, Vice Chair Dan Nelson, Brian Otley, and Laura Sibilia on the five-member board. Members are appointed for staggering three-year terms. The chair and vice chair are appointed by the Governor, one member is appointed by the Senate Committee on Committees, one is appointed by Vermont Communications Union District Association (VCUDA), and one is appointed by the Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives. The VCBB Board has approval authority with respect to program and budget development, grant awards and funding allocations with respect to broadband development in Vermont.

Ms. Hofmann will attend her first meeting as a VCBB Board Member on Monday, November 18, 2024. The agenda, Board Packet, and link to attend that meeting is available on the VCBB webpage.