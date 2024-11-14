Boise-Based Creative Communications Marketing Agency, Tuuti, Announces WBENC Certification

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

WBENC Certification Continues Tuuti’s Mission of Supporting Women-Owned Businesses

We’re so excited to take this next step in supporting women entrepreneurs!” — Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a women-owned creative communications marketing agency, proudly announces its certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification reflects Tuuti’s commitment to growing strong women leaders in the business community and expands opportunities to support other women-owned businesses through partnerships and impactful marketing solutions.

The WBENC certification is a highly regarded achievement that recognizes businesses who are majority-owned, operated, and controlled by women. To earn this certification, businesses undergo an extensive review process, including an in-depth application, detailed documentation, and an on-site visit to verify that the business is at least 51% woman-owned and actively managed by women. The WBENC certification, which is nationally recognized, opens doors for women-owned businesses by providing opportunities for growth through corporate and government contracts, as well as offering a valuable network of exclusive resources and woman-focused support.

“We’re so excited to take this next step in supporting women entrepreneurs,” says Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti. “This certification paves the way for new partnerships and building a community of women innovators. We can’t wait to not only learn from other amazing women-owned businesses, but also to mentor and inspire the next generation of women leaders!”

Supporting women-owned businesses has always been at the heart of Tuuti’s mission. In 2023, Tuuti was honored as a top 20 business for the Empowering Women award. In addition, CEO Shawnda Huffman was announced as a Women of the Year honoree in 2023 and 2024 by the Idaho Business Review. Tuuti actively mentors emerging female leaders and fosters an inclusive workplace with flexible policies, leadership development programs, and employee support networks. In addition, the team drives equity and inclusion with diversity training and an ESG committee.

Tuuti’s Director of Public Relations and Events, Caylie Shelton, shares, “For Tuuti, the WBENC certification is more than a symbol of achievement — it’s an opportunity to drive meaningful change. Not only will this allow Tuuti to offer marketing services that amplify voices and help grow brands, it also strengthens the agency's ongoing commitment to fostering a community of women-led businesses and creating pathways for the next generation of female entrepreneurs.”

To learn more about Tuuti’s community recognition, including recent awards and honors, visit Tuuti’s press page. For more information on the WBENC certification, explore the WBENC website.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

