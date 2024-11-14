Important reminders about chronic wasting disease rules in a portion of Unit 1 in the Panhandle Region

Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle Region are prepared and committed to make complying with the new rules as easy as possible.

First, the number of freezers and barrels for hunters to drop off heads or CWD samples from harvested deer, elk or moose is greater compared to previous years. Within the CWD Management Zone in Unit 1 alone, there are two freezers and twelve head barrels. Locations of freezers and head barrels throughout the Panhandle can be found on Fish and Game’s CWD sample drop-off webpage.

These are self-service sites where hunters can drop off deer heads or lymph node samples from their harvest. Please follow the instructions located on the signage at each site. Please be sure you provide complete information as requested, and use a pencil, as pens or permanent markers will become illegible when wet.