New Haven Barracks/ DUI Checkpoints

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI CHECKPOINTS

 

The New Haven Barracks and other law enforcement agencies in Addison County will be conducting DUI checkpoints during the month of November, 2024. These checkpoints are focused on people who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Vermonters are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.

