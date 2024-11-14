New Haven Barracks/ DUI Checkpoints

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE DUI CHECKPOINTS The New Haven Barracks and other law enforcement agencies in Addison County will be conducting DUI checkpoints during the month of November, 2024. These checkpoints are focused on people who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Vermonters are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.