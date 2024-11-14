Parks announces 2024 Holiday Lightings

Mark your calendars and prepare to join us to celebrate the holiday season with their schedule of annual lighting celebrations in City of Boston parks!

Please note that due to ongoing construction, there will be no Copley Square tree lighting this year.

Lighting of the Trellis at Christopher Columbus Park

Monday, November 25, 5–6 p.m.

110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

Located on Boston’s historic waterfront and stewarded with help from the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, the site will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park’s 260 feet of trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights along with 14 decorated trees throughout the park.

The Nova Scotia Tree for Boston Arrives

Tuesday, November 26, 11 a.m.

Boston Common

Boston’s official 2024 tree arrives to fanfare on Boston Common by flatbed truck from Nova Scotia. This year’s historic Tree for Boston is a 30-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Hugh and Liz Ryan of Mattie Settlement, Antigonish County, Nova Scotia. The public is welcome to cheer the tree’s arrival with candy canes and an appearance by Santa.

Lighting of the Ship at Martin’s Park

Saturday, November 30, 4–6 p.m.

64 Sleeper Street, South Boston

The fourth annual lighting of the ship at Martin’s Park celebration will be held at the Smith Family Waterfront. Martin’s Park is a climate-resilient park built in memory of Martin W. Richard—the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings—that provides a space for children, families, and visitors of all abilities. The park includes a ship as the centerpiece of its play structures that will be lit for the holidays.

Boston Common Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 5, 6–8 p.m.

Boston Common

Boston’s official 2024 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be lit at the close of a two-hour celebration beginning at 6 p.m. and broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m. This is the 53rd year that a tree has been donated by Nova Scotia and commemorates 107 years of friendship with the people of Boston. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Lighting of the Trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and Charlesgate Park

Thursday, December 5, 8:15 p.m.

Arlington Street and Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay

The Boston Common Tree Lighting will be followed immediately by the lighting of Commonwealth Avenue Mall, courtesy of the Friends of the Public Garden. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy and Charlesgate Alliance are building on this annual tradition and bringing their signature emerald green lighting to the Charlesgate Park block of the Mall for the fourth consecutive year. This year for the second year, the lights on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will extend to Kenmore Square.

Visit boston.gov/holidaylights for more information about the season’s festivities. To stay up to date with news and events in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.