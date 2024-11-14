Sarcoma Foundation of America Accepting 2025 Last Mile Research Grant Proposals

Sarcoma Foundation of America

SFA is accepting proposals for our Last Mile Research Grant to support future R01 or R01-equivalent grant proposals.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is now accepting proposals for our Last Mile Research Grant to support future R01 or R01-equivalent grant proposals. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on February 3, 2025.

This grant is awarded on an annual cycle from June 2, 2025, to June 1, 2026. The awarded grant funding of $150,000 in total cost is available to cover equipment, supplies, and other expenses supporting research within the performance period.

This grant mechanism will provide funding to strengthen the resubmission of a R01 or R01-equivalent grant proposal (grants that are up to $500,000/year for up to five years), where the application is eligible for resubmission and the applicant is the project director and principal investigator on the application. The application must have scored in the 50th percentile or better, but outside the pay line.

This request for proposals is in support of SFA’s overall mission to fund research and increase awareness and advocacy for sarcoma patients and their families.

The SFA Grant Program aims to encourage research that results in improved therapeutic options for sarcoma patients. The SFA encourages applications in all areas of sarcoma research. More information about the Last Mile Research Grant is available here.

About Sarcoma Foundation of America

Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.